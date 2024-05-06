The iPad Pro 12.9 has transformed how I work

I've always been a fan of the iPad, and in the last four years, I used several iterations of the iPad Air extensively. My use case centers around reading, taking notes, and streaming videos occasionally, and the iPad Air M1 manages to do these things incredibly well.

At the start of last year, I wanted a portable device that would allow me to be productive on the go, and while the 10.9-inch panel on the iPad Air was decent enough, I needed something larger, so I switched to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. At the outset, I didn't think there would be a lot of difference between the two other than the larger screen; both models have powerful hardware, a similar design, and the same software.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

But I was wrong. The iPad Pro 12.9 is noticeably better than the iPad Air; the mini-LED panel gets brighter and has much better contrast, and HDR content looks amazing on the device. While I didn't pay attention to this at the time, the quad speakers on the iPad Pro sound much better.

The biggest difference is the screen refresh, with the iPad Pro getting ProMotion tech that allows it to go up to 120Hz. The iPad Air is limited to 60Hz, and it is immediately evident when using both devices next to each other. And because of the larger size, there's a bigger battery that lasts noticeably longer.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The main reason for using the iPad Pro is for productivity, and it has been terrific in that regard. For most of the last decade, I followed the same schedule: get up at 6am, finish the day's writing tasks, and then get started with my day. That isn't the case now; my wife and I had a baby last year, and I write whenever I find the time — my ten-month-old dictates my schedule.

So I had to learn to do something I'm not very good at: flexibility. I couldn't just lock myself away in my home office and write for hours on end, so I needed something portable. I have a lot of Windows machines, but I wanted something that had a touchscreen and a modular design with plenty of accessories, and that led me to the iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In the last 10 months, a full 40% of my writing was done on the iPad Pro, and I didn't think I would use the device anywhere as much. The screen is the ideal size — it's almost the same size as most 13-inch notebooks — and as it has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, I was able to add a docking station and connect my mechanical keyboard without any hassle.

But a big part of why I used the iPad Pro to the extent I did was the Magic Keyboard; the $349 keyboard accessory costs more than most mechanical keyboards, but it is terrific. It attaches securely, has good adjustability, and the keyboard itself is decent; the scissor keys have 1mm travel and are backlit, and they've held up well after nearly a year of use. The trackpad also comes in handy, and it's just easier to use.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Basically, the iPad Pro 12.9 is ideally suited for my use case. While iPadOS doesn't have anywhere close to the productivity features that are available in macOS, that hasn't been an issue — multitasking isn't something I'm looking for in a portable machine. For the tasks I do daily — writing, editing photos, and reading — the iPad Pro is a stellar option. The best Android tablets have similar hardware, but most of these options are limited to Samsung, and while I tolerate One UI on phones, I don't have any intention of using it on a larger device.

There were weeks when I used the iPad Pro exclusively, and the only issue in doing so was the convoluted file access within iPadOS; other than that, it proved to be a reliable powerhouse. The Magic Keyboard in particular unlocks the full potential of the iPad Pro, but the only quibble with it is that the fabric design doesn't quite match up to its premium asking price. Thankfully, it looks like that's going to change with the 2024 iteration of the iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While this is a secondary consideration, the iPad Pro is great for creative use cases. There's no analog to Procreate on Android or Windows, and the drawing utility is incredible. I dabble in music production, and iPadOS has an extensive collection of synths and drum machines, and the larger screen definitely makes a difference in this regard — as does the ability to connect accessories.

With new iPads inbound, I'm excited to see what's in store this year. The switch to OLED panels and better software features should give the upcoming iPad Pro a distinct advantage over the MacBook, and I can't wait to see how the series evolves.