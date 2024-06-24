Best Prime Day tablet deals 2024 — early discounts, dates, and so much more

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is set to kick off sometime next month, but if you want to beat the crowds, you might be surprised to learn that there are already quite a few Prime Day tablet deals available if you know where to look. Whether you want to order a sweet device today or you simply have a question about the upcoming sale, this guide has you covered.

The big question you'll be faced with today is whether or not you should buy a tablet now or wait for the official list of Amazon deals to be revealed. Indeed, the discounts are sure to be a lot more impressive if you shop during Prime Day, but there are some surprises in store for those who simply can't wait.

For example, we've already seen offers like $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (one of our favorite Android tablets on the market) and a Walmart deal that drops the Lenovo Tab M9 to just $109.99. We're sure to see more deals go live as we approach the big sale, so check back later if nothing piques your interest today: I'll keep adding new tablet deals over the coming weeks.

Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $676.40 at Amazon If you've been holding out for a deal on the new Galaxy Tab S9, you're in luck. Amazon has marked down the price by a cool 15%, giving you some wiggle room to grab a case or other accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999 at Amazon Samsung's Tab S9 series is impressive but far from cheap, so we were excited to see this Amazon deal drop 11% off the perfectly balanced Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB version only). That $120 discount is basically like getting a free storage upgrade, no strings attached.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): $229.99 $164.51 at Amazon Although it's a few years old at this point, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus remains a near-perfect tablet for those who just want to sit back and maybe play a few games or watch a movie. Its 10.6-inch display is gorgeous, while the quad-speaker array is one of the best in a budget-friendly tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB: $899.99 $617.53 at Amazon Despite being a last-gen model, this tablet comes complete with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, an ultra-efficient Snapdragon processor, and software support through 2027. Now it's over 30% off, weeks before Prime Day is likely to kick off.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen): $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is one of our favorite affordable tablets for just sitting back and enjoying movies or TV shows. It features a beautiful 11.5-inch display, can be used as a secondary monitor for your Windows PC, and even has a microSD card slot. Grab one of these devices from Best Buy and you'll get a straight 70 bucks off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB: $449.99 $379.99, plus up to $300 of trade-in credit at Samsung Buy the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE directly from the source and Samsung will slash $70 off the price AND offer you up to $300 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken tablet. You'll also get access to a couple of free Adobe subscriptions.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $309.99 at Amazon Although it's technically more of a Chromebook than a traditional tablet, this IdeaPad Flex 3 deal is simply too good not to mention. Right now, you can snag this older-but-still-great convertible laptop for a mere $309.99, a dramatic price drop of 38%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

Exact dates haven't been confirmed yet, but Amazon has formally announced that Prime Day 2024 will be held sometime in July. If I had to guess based on past years, I'd say that the sale is likely to occur for 48 hours during the week of July 15th. I'll update this page as soon as we learn more.

How do I find the best tablet deals during Prime Day?

In addition to watching Amazon's official Top Deals page, I recommend using a price tracker like Camelcamelcamel.com so you can see specific items' discount history in real time. Of course, if you're on the hunt for an Android device during Prime Day, keep an eye on our site for all of the best deals and shopping advice.

Do I have to be a Prime member?

Prime Day was originally introduced as a way to incentivize Prime subscribers, so you'll need to be a member if you want to enjoy the vast majority of deals during the sale. If you're not a Prime member yet, consider signing up for Amazon's free 30-day trial so you can take advantage of the deals for free. Just don't forget to set a reminder to cancel your trial before the month wraps up. Plans start at $14.99 per month after the trial period.

How often does Amazon do Prime Day sales?

Although there's technically only one Prime Day event each summer, Amazon usually holds a similar sale event each October. The discounts found during these fall sales aren't quite as impressive as Prime Day's offerings, but they present some pretty great money-saving opportunities if you're trying to get your holiday shopping done early.