OnePlus Pad Pro teased as the 'strongest' tablet ahead of imminent launch

What you need to know

OnePlus has officially teased its upcoming Pad Pro, which it's touting as the "strongest" Android tablet for performance.

The teaser shows that the next tablet remains similar in design to the original variant, featuring a clean back panel with a centered, circular camera lens.

Rumors suggest the device will drop MediaTek in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB RAM and Android 14.

OnePlus is starting to rev up its teaser engine for its next Android tablet, which it's touting as the "strongest."

The Chinese company posted a quick teaser of the OnePlus Pad Pro on Weibo ahead of its June 27 reveal (via WccfTech). In its post, OnePlus stated that the Pad Pro is "Android's strongest performance tablet." The company did not speak to its specifications, however, the idea of "performance" points us toward its potential SoC of choice.

Rumor has it that the tablet could rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The publication notes that MediaTek's recently debuted Dimensity 9300 Plus could also be an option — but recent leaks go against that.

OnePlus typically features Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset in its phones, and it seems it'll swap to its same manufacturer for its next-gen tablet, too. One reason could be to attract consumers better in the U.S. market, as noted by Wccf. However, it's worth noting that the OnePlus Pad featured MediaTek's SoC when it launched in the U.S. in April 2023.

Speaking of the U.S., it seems likely that OnePlus will launch its next tablet as the "Pad 2" instead of the "Pad Pro" in the region.

The Weibo teaser briefly showcases the Pad Pro with a keyboard and stylus accessory. Additionally, it seems the tablet's design will remain the same as OnePlus continues to feature a simple back panel with a centered circular camera lens. Color-wise, the device seems primed to debut in a lighter green hue and a black option.

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

Without much from OnePlus, we're left looking back on the original OnePlus Pad, which features an 11.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate display. The rear camera entered with 13MP strength while its selfie camera offers 8MP. Other internal specs include a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage in the U.S.

A report from April furthers speculation of a Qualcomm-powered Pad 2 as OnePlus could look toward that to better compete with some of the best tablets. Moreover, some leaked specs double down on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside 8GB of RAM and Android 14 software.

OnePlus states it will reveal the Pad Pro (Pad 2) on June 27 in China.