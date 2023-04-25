OnePlus Pad pricing finally goes official, starting at $479 in the US

What you need to know

The OnePlus Pad was first introduced during the company's Cloud 11 event held in February. The first Android tablet by OnePlus was unveiled next to the flagship OnePlus 11 and the affordable OnePlus 11R smartphones. And as promised, the U.S. pricing is now official, and the OnePlus Pad is priced at $479.

The company has made the pricing official for the North American countries next to Canada region. The OnePlus Pad is priced at CAD $649 for the sole 8GB RAM and the 128GB storage variant that both countries get. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard accompanying the tablet costs $149 in the U.S. and CAD $209 in Canada.

OnePlus Pad also supports a stylus dubbed OnePlus Stylo, priced at $99 and CAD $139. Lastly, to give an extra layer of protection, the tablet is aided by a OnePlus Folio case that costs $39 and CAD $57.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Some pre-offers accompany the OnePlus Pad purchase, which starts from April 28 to May 7. Interested buyers can get OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (also introduced at the Cloud 11 event) with a 50% discount on the tablet's purchase.

Followed by an open-sale offer from May 8 to May 31, OnePlus offers USD $50/ CAD $60 with eligible device trade-in to get the OnePlus Pad. Lastly, Amazon's availability of the OnePlus Pad is set to start later in May 2023.

For those unaware, the tablet is OnePlus' first attempt at the best Android tablets. It aims at a higher tier that currently has limited options. The OnePlus Pad comes with a unique 7:5 aspect ratio screen.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The tablet is powered by Dimensity 9000 chipset. It features a uniquely placed rear camera in a circular module hosting a 13MP sensor. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, the users get an 8MP selfie shooter for video calls.

The exciting aspect of the OnePlus Pad is its massive 9500mAh battery that supports the company's 67W fast charging. The tablet also features four surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos certification.

With the new OnePlus Pad's global availability, the recently released OPPO Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 series, Vivo Pad 2, the upcoming Pixel tablet that will come after, and the already excellent tablets that Samsung makes, we might soon see more enticing options in the Android tablets market, which has been relatively sparse for quite some time.