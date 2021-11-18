Last year, MediaTek dominated the mid-range phone market, powering a wide international range of affordable phones. But it's never had as much presence in North America, where Qualcomm's flagship chips take the vast majority of the market. Now, MediaTek plans to make inroads with the Dimensity 9000, a 4nm SoC that could compete with the Snapdragon 898.

On Thursday, MediaTek announced the components behind the Dimensity 9000: One Arm Cortex-X2 (3.05GHz), three Cortex-A710 (2.85GHz), four Arm Cortex-A510 (1.8GHz), a Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor, and an AI processing unit with four processing cores and two flexible cores.

It's the same Arm v9 architecture and cores that the Snapdragon 898 is rumored to use, though Qualcomm's chip may clock at different speeds. The Cortex-X2 supposedly provides 35% better performance and 37% better power efficiency over the X1s found in 2021 flagships, while the A710 could provide a 10% performance boost and 30% better energy efficiency compared to the Cortex-A78.

Just as important, the 510 cores may boost AI machine learning (ML) performance and efficiency by 400% over the A55, which could help these flagships compete with Google Tensor and the Pixel 6 for ML tools — MediaTek specifically said the Dimensity 9000 beats Tensor for AI speeds by 16%.

Yen-Chi Lee, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communcations at MediaTek, claims that the Dimensity 9000 has equal multi-core performance to the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic in Geekbench performance, while trumping all current 2021 Android flagships.

Similarly, he claimed the Dimensity 9000 maintains a faster FPS in Genshin Impact over time than Apple's phones, and that it's the first SoC to reach a score of 1,000,000 in an AnTuTu benchmark test.