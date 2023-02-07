OnePlus 11, 11R, Buds 2 Pro, Pad, Keyboard, and TV 65 Q2 Pro: Everything OnePlus announced at its Cloud 11 event

OnePlus just had its first launch event in three years, and there was a lot on offer. The Chinese manufacturer unveiled the OnePlus 11 and the second-gen Buds 2 Pro, and that's just the start: we also got a first look at the OnePlus Pad, a new entrant in the high-end Y series of TVs aimed at users in India, and even a keyboard that's built in collaboration with fans.

With so many devices coming in the next few weeks, here's a rundown of everything that OnePlus announced, and when you can get started.

OnePlus 11

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus is kicking off its flagship series in 2023 with the OnePlus 11. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and delivers incredible sustained performance. It also has a vibrant QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh and Dolby Vision, large 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and upgraded cameras with third-gen Hasselblad tuning that produces outstanding photos.

The software has also received some attention, and the device runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. What's key here is that the software finally feels stable and doesn't have any major bugs, and that isn't something I said for the previous two launches.

I used the OnePlus 11 for two weeks, and I think it is one of the best OnePlus phones to date — it definitely has the best camera of any OnePlus phone I used.

The OnePlus 11 is going on sale starting February 14 in India and February 16 in the U.S., and it is sold in two variants: the base 8GB/128GB model costs $699 in the U.S. and ₹56,999 in India, and the 16GB/256GB version costs $799 in the U.S. and ₹61,999 in India. The 8GB/128GB model uses older UFS 3.1 storage, so I'm recommending the 16GB/256GB version instead — this has the latest UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus 11R

(Image credit: OnePlus)

With the OnePlus 11 getting all the headlines, the 11R hasn't gotten as much attention. The device is a part of OnePlus's regional play, and it will be limited to India, the company's largest global market. It is also sold in China under the OnePlus Ace 2 label.

The OnePlus 11R has the same design fundamentals as the OnePlus 11, but it doesn't get Hasselblad tuning, and it switches out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That should still be more than adequate for daily use and gaming, and the 11R has a 6.7-inch panel with 120Hz, and gets the same 5000mAh battery with the same 100W fast charging tech.

You'll find a 50MP camera at the back alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP macro module, and honestly, the OnePlus 11R looks like a really good value for what it costs. The phone is going on sale shortly in India for ₹39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and ₹44,999 for the 16GB/256GB edition. I'll be getting my hands on it shortly, so stay tuned for more coverage.

OnePlus Pad

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Interest in Android tablets has skyrocketed following the launch of Android 12L, and OnePlus is making its debut in this category with the OnePlus Pad. The tablet is aimed at the high-end category, and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000. You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and there's a 13MP camera at the back that takes 4K video.

What's unique about the design is that the rear camera is located in the middle, and that allows you to take centered photos using the tablet. There's also a 8MP shooter at the front for video calls, and under the hood you'll find a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The OnePlus Pad has four speakers in total, and includes Dolby Atmos.

Thankfully, the OnePlus Pad will be available globally, with the tablet slated to launch in North America, India, and other markets in the coming weeks. OnePlus is introducing exciting accessories for the tablet, including a magnetic keyboard, stylus, and folio case. No word on what it will cost yet, but I should have more details very soon.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I liked the first-gen Buds Pro, and the Buds 2 Pro builds on that foundation with a few new additions. They're tuned by Dynaudio, and they still favor a bass-forward sound signature. Thankfully, you get an EQ to manually tweak the sound balance this time, and I like the overall sound that they deliver.

They also fit a little better in my ears, and last a little longer than the first-gen model. There's spatial audio as well that's made possible by head tracking, and they have fast pair along with excellent noise isolation. The Buds 2 will go on sale starting February 16 for $179 in the U.S., and you can get your hands on the 'buds for ₹11,999 in India.

Customers in India also get a custom Buds Pro 2R that doesn't have the head tracking mode, and these wireless earbuds are available for just ₹9,999, a relative bargain.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

(Image credit: OnePlus)

I used the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro for just over two years, and liked the unique design and the picture quality quite a bit. The Chinese manufacturer is finally launching a new version known as the TV 65 Q2 Pro, and as the name suggests, it is a 65-inch model.

It's using a 4K QLED panel and runs Google TV based on Android 11, and while I'm not a fan of what Google did with Android TV, the hardware on offer with the TV means you will get a lag-free interface.

A key differentiator for the TV is the 70W soundbar that's built into the chassis, but what I like most is that it has HDMI 2.1 ports with VRR, enabling 4K at 120Hz without any issues.

The large size combined with VRR should make for a great TV for console gaming, and coming in at ₹99,999, it undercuts OLED TVs by a decent amount. As with all OnePlus TVs, the TV Q2 Pro is limited to the Indian market. Sales of the TV kick off next month, and I'll be reviewing it over the coming weeks.

OnePlus Keyboard

(Image credit: OnePlus)

You wouldn't think that OnePlus would be interested in making a keyboard, but it is doing that just. The keyboard is officially called the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro, but the name doesn't make much sense to me, so I'm just calling it the OnePlus Keyboard.

Awkward name aside, it has a lot to offer: the keyboard uses a gasket mount for flexibility, and uses a fully-aluminum chassis for rigidity. It's based on the Keychron Q1 Pro, but with a few unique differences — the rotary knob looks rather stylish, and you'll find an alert slider that lets you switch between various modes. The keyboard connects over Bluetooth 5.0, and has a 4000mAh battery that delivers 100 hours of charge.

Like most custom keyboards, you can easily change the switches and keys, and the design of the OnePlus Keyboard looks very interesting. There's no information as to when it will be available, but it will be launching globally, and seeing as how the keyboard it is based on costs $199, it should be a little more than that.