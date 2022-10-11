No better way to get started with an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet than with this amazing bundle deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has been one of our favorite tablets from the retail giant for some time now, thanks to its solid hardware and respectable performance — not to mention the great price. Well, that only gets further reinforced with this fantastic deal for Prime Day. Not only will you get the tablet with 32GB of built-in storage, but you will also get Amazon's official case, a screen protector, and a fast charger. What are you waiting for — click on the button below before the deal is gone!

Amazon Fire HD 8 Essentials Bundle: $152.96 $104.96 Get everything you need to not only start using this excellent tablet right away with a fast charger but also keep it safe with Amazon's official case and a screen protector too!

As I said at the start, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is one of the best Android tablets. In fact, we call it the Goldilocks tablet in our review. That's because the tablet balances form, function, and price to be an excellent device for multiple use cases. The 8-inch HD display is small enough that it is easy to hold and travel with but large enough that it is comfortable for reading and watching your favorite shows.

The quad-core processor has plenty of horsepower to handle most needs. While it won't be running graphic-intensive games, it will do just fine with some casual gaming along with any productivity needs you might have. It comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable using any of these great microSD cards. Perhaps the only thing not included in this bundle that you may want.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

The great part about this bundle is that you can be ready to take your tablet on the road with you and not have to worry about it getting damaged. You'll get Amazon's really nice case with a cover that can also double as a kickstand so you can prop up the screen while watching videos. With the screen protector in this deal, you won't have to worry about scratches while the display is exposed.

Thankfully Amazon decided to go with USB-C for the Fire HD 8 tablet as the previous model was still using the older micro-USB. Because of this change, the device can charge much faster, which is why it is so good to see that a 15W charging brick is included with this deal. This tablet is a great option for so many people.

Whether it's a family device and you want to let the kids use it, which is totally fine once you set up Amazon Kids+ on it, or it will be your personal device, don't let this deal slip by. Speaking of deals, be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog, where we are keeping you up to date with all of the event's best deals.