How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: all of the best early deals

Unpacked is over, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals. This is probably because the three tablets in the series — the base model Tab S9, the S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — are super impressive, but also super expensive. Luckily, we're actively gathering all of the best early deals so you know exactly where to look when you're ready to place an order.

One of the biggest announcement events of the year, Samsung Unpacked kicked off this morning and unveiled a bunch of devices that we were hoping to see, including the Tab S9 series, a pair of foldable phones, and the latest Galaxy Watch. The Tab S9 series includes three tablets in three sizes: the 11-inch Tab S9, the massive 14.9-inch Tab S9 Ultra, and the perfectly-balanced 14.6-inch Tab S9 Plus. All three of these tablets get upgraded stereo speakers, IP68 water protection, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same chip that powers the S23 series.

All of the devices announced today will hit store shelves on August 11th, which gives you a few weeks to take advantage of one of the preorder offers below. We haven't seen a ton of early deals just yet, but we'll keep updating this page as new promotions launch.

Preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Up to $650 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade at Samsung One of the first things we noticed about the S9 Ultra was its price. Over $1,199 for a tablet? Fortunately, Samsung has launched a preorder deal that should lessen the blow. Trade in an eligible device and they'll knock up to $650 off your preorder and give you a free storage upgrade to 512GB. Strangely, there's no trade-in offer for the other tablets in the series, but you'll still get a storage boost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: Get $100 off when you add a line, plus up to $180 off with trade-in at Verizon Interestingly, Verizon is only selling the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus at this time. On the bright side, if you preorder the tablet on any data plan, they'll hook you up with a straight $100 off, no trade-in required. Although, if you do have an old or broken device to send in, they're offering up to $180 of trade-in credit. It's not much, but it's something!

Those are the only preorder opportunities we've seen so far, but as we mentioned above, we'll continue updating this page with new offers as they arise. In the meantime, if you were interested in the other devices announced during Unpacked, check out these Samsung preorder guides while you're in the neighborhood: