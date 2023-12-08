We gathered 15 of the best Christmas tablet deals from across the web — your Android Central gift guide

Quick Menu (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) 1. Quick links

Whether you're shopping for yourself or your loved one, if you're looking to buy a tablet this holiday season, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of the best tablet deals from across the web, with everything from simple slabs to absolute beasts of performance on display.

So far we've seen Christmas offers like 35% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and over $250 off the Galaxy Tab S8, but that's only a small selection of the discounted Android tablets that are out there. Keep reading to see all the best deals we've found so far, and check back later if you don't find anything today.

Not totally sold on buying a tablet this holiday season? You can also check out our Android Central Christmas gift guide for a wider selection of discounted tech.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) w/ Bookcover: $119 $97.99 at Amazon If you've been hoping to see a Samsung tablet dip below the $100 mark, you're in luck. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't going to offer much in the way of performance, but it's still better than a lot of other Android tablets. Not only will you get the tablet, but Amazon is also bundling Samsung's official Bookcover case for less than $100. Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy

3. Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399.99 at Amazon Despite Google's claims that the Pixel Tablet isn't replacing the Nest Hub Max, it sure feels that something's afoot. The Pixel Tablet sports the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 7 Pro, and the included Charging Speaker Dock nestles in quite nicely with the rest of your Nest speakers. Price check: $399 at Best Buy

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999 at Amazon Samsung's new Tab S9 series is impressive but far from cheap, so we were excited to see this Amazon deal drop 11% off the perfectly balanced Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB version only). That $120 discount is basically like getting a free storage upgrade, no strings attached. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,199.99 | Walmart - $1,224.99

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099 $719.99 at Samsung Head to Samsung now and you'll get a sweet $385 dropped off the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-powered device from last year that boasts a Snapdragon chip and a big, gorgeous AMOLED display. Price comparison: $699.99 at Best Buy

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB: $279.99 $172 at Amazon Don't let the name fool you. The Galaxy Tab A8 actually features an immersive 10.5-inch screen, making it perfect for watching movies or playing games. It won't win any awards for performance, but what more could you ask for in a sub-$200 Samsung tablet? Price check: $229.99 at Best Buy

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $722.33 at Amazon If you've been holding out for a deal on the new Galaxy Tab S9, you're in luck. Amazon has marked down the price by a few bucks, giving you some wiggle room to grab a case or other accessories. Price check: $759.99 at Best Buy

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon Although it's technically more of a Chromebook than a traditional tablet, this IdeaPad Flex 3 deal is simply too good not to mention. Right now, you can snag this convertible laptop for a mere $299.99, a dramatic price drop of 40%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus.

11. Lenovo Tab M9 32GB: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon There's a lot of competition when it comes to cheap Android tablets, but Lenovo's Tab M9 might just be the best. It sports a 9-inch HD display, offers 13 hours of battery life, and even includes a microSD card slot. Price check: $112.99 (Out of stock) at Lenovo

12. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): $229.99 $174.28 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is almost the perfect tablet for those who just want to sit back and maybe play a few games or watch a movie. Its 10.6-inch display is gorgeous, while the quad-speaker array is one of the best in a budget-friendly tablet.

13. Apple iPad (10th Generation): $449 $349 at Amazon If you're not compelled by what the Android tablet market has to offer, then it's time to check out Apple's iPad. The 10th Gen iPad comes in a variety of fun and playful colors, and might just end up enticing you to try out more Apple products. Price check: $349 at Best Buy

14. Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): $599 $499.99 at Amazon The biggest reason why you would want to consider the iPad Air over the regular iPad is the power. Apple packed its excellent M1 chip into the latest iPad Air, while still providing a bunch of fun colors to choose from. Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy