New Pixel Tablet rumor suggests we're only getting the 'Pro' model this year, sorta

Alleged details about the Pixel Tablet have been revealed.

The device, codename "tangorpro," is apparently the Tensor G2 version of the tablet, previously rumored as the Pixel Tablet Pro.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Tablet sometime in 2023.

Google has already teased its upcoming Pixel tablet, but we’re still short on details. However, a new leak gives us more information about the upcoming device ahead of its launch this year.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has received some information about the Pixel Tablet, including some specs about the device. According to a source, the tablet will sport 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage, the latter of which we’ve seen in a previous leak. It apparently has a fingerprint sensor on the side, and the LED display reportedly has a resolution of 2560x1600, which sounds a lot like the Galaxy Tab S8.

He also posted a few images of said device, which show it running Android 13 and look similar to previously leaked live images of the tablet.

January 26, 2023

The leaker also notes that the device, codename “tangorpro,” is the rumored Pixel Tablet Pro that has been previously referenced in code. This apparently differs from the original “tangor” device that was tipped to be the regular Pixel Tablet. According to Wojciechowski, Google may have scrapped that original version due to the fact that it was running the first-generation Tensor chipset.

Instead, Google plans to release the "Pro" version, which sports the newer Tensor G2 chipset, as teased by the company. However, this is apparently the only difference between the two devices and suggests that there may only be one Pixel Tablet device this year instead of two, which has been speculated given the rumored presence of a "Pro" model. That said, it seems unlikely that Google would slap the "Pro" moniker on the device when it launches.

Google has been largely mum on the Pixel Tablet, which has led to some frustration from Pixel fans like Android Central’s Andrew Myrick, who think the company shouldn’t wait to launch the device. And while we don’t yet have a launch date, it’s highly expected to be fully revealed during Google I/O 2023, which will likely be held in May.

For now, we can only take the leaks at face value until Google gives us the full rundown of its upcoming tablet. Still, the device is already a compelling one as it aims to bridge the gap between a tablet and a smart home display.