Pixel Tablet was spotted passing through the FCC with UWB support

A Google device with model number GTU8P appeared at the FCC for approval.

This could be the Google Pixel Tablet, as its documents only show Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivities.

UWB connectivity could allow the Pixel Tablet to hand off media to other Google smart home devices or to receive media with the tap of your phone.

Google I/O 2023 is slated for May 10.

Google's first tablet looks to be moving right along as it enters a more exciting stage in development. Tech devices must always receive their certifications before hitting the market, and it looks like the Google Pixel Tablet has just appeared for its stamp of approval.

According to 9to5Google, there wasn't much information to grasp from its FCC appearance. However, based on the connectivity options available on the device, it's believed the Google device with the model number "GTU8P" is believed to be the long-awaited Pixel Tablet. From the listing, the device only contains Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity options.

If this truly is the highly-anticipated Pixel Tablet, the largest takeaway here is its UWB feature. This could be an exciting feature because UWB connectivity could potentially open the Pixel Tablet to new connectivity features, such as Media Tap to Transfer, which would let compatible devices hand off media to other speakers or devices.

The only two Google devices in recent times to support UWB are the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro.

As we approach May, we're all eager to learn about Google's first tablet iteration. The latest rumors have revealed a little more of what we could expect with the device's dock. An expected motive behind the Pixel Tablet's dock is that the device could replace current hubs like the Nest Hub Max. Some digging through its code unearthed a "Hub Mode" notification that would appear whenever the tablet is docked.

Google I/O 2023 kicks off on May 10, and an FCC appearance of the company's tablet gets us excited for a potential full debut at the event.