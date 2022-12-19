Live images of the Pixel Tablet pop up on the Facebook Marketplace

What you need to know

It has been a while since we heard about the Google Pixel Tablet. It is yet to be released to consumers, and we know it won't happen until next year. Thanks to a new online listing, we are seeing what could be the first real-life images of the alleged Pixel Tablet.

As noted by a Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the upcoming Pixel Tablet was first spotted on the Facebook marketplace, showing what is likely a prototype of the upcoming device.

The showcased images hint at a traditional Android tablet featuring rounded corners and accompanied by a speaker docking station, resembling the Nest Hub (2nd Gen). In addition, the alleged Pixel Tablet on the front features a glossy display with significant bezels all around.

We can comprehend a few significant details from the alleged images that may feature on the Pixel tablet. Firstly, it could be shipping with Android 13 out of the box, per the Settings UI. Secondly, we can expect the tablet to feature at least 256GB of onboard storage as one of the storage options. Out of which, around 22GB will likely be occupied by System storage.

The other feature cited is a battery percentage of 70% that lasts for about 16 hours, which may indicate that the purported Pixel tablet only has a modest battery capacity. Lastly, a $400 price tag for the tablet is proposed on the Facebook marketplace, although we're not sure if that's the same price Google has planned for the device.

The tablet is the first from Google under the Pixel series introduced at Google I/O this year. Until now, we have seen previews of the tablet per what Google has shown the audience at its events.

Besides the live images that just popped up on the web, from what we know about the Pixel tablet, it is expected to come with a more prominent 11-inch display with a basic-looking design. It will presumably be powered by Google Tensor G2 rather than the next-gen Tensor processor because it is likely placed in the mid-range segment and cheaper than the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8.

Google is no stranger to having its devices go on sale ahead of their official launches. The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a were among the most recent devices sold online well before their launches.