The Google Pixel 6a briefly went on sale online ahead of official release

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 6a was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace prior to its official release.

Google's upcoming mid-range phone isn't expected to hit the market until July 28.

The product listing has since been taken down.

Some of Google's yet-to-be-released products appear to have arrived early in some hands recently, as evidenced by a flurry of recent online listings for products that aren't due for release for another few weeks or months. The most recent device to go on sale prematurely, albeit unofficially, is the Google Pixel 6a.

Nils Ahrensmeier (opens in new tab) from technology news site Technik News has spotted what appears to be a retail unit of the Pixel 6a on a Facebook Marketplace listing. It has since been taken down, but not before Ahrensmeier was able to save the photos that accompanied it.

The listing revealed Google's upcoming challenger to the best cheap Android phones in all its glory. This is perhaps our best look yet at the device. You can sift through the images below for a clearer view.

The Pixel 6a was apparently sold online by someone from Malaysia. It appears that this is the same person who posted an early unboxing video of the mid-range device on TikTok.

While the listing is no longer available on Facebook Marketplace, it was found that the seller was selling it for RM2,200–2,300 in local currency, or around $500. For the uninitiated, this is quite higher than Google's suggested retail price of $449 for the phone.

The Pixel 6a listing comes hot on the heels of the Pixel 7's appearance on eBay a few days ago. The item for sale appeared to be a prototype of the device, which is not expected to be released for several months. A few days later, a Reddit user (opens in new tab) also claimed to have purchased a Pixel 7 Pro prototype via Facebook Marketplace (via Android Police (opens in new tab)).

However, unlike those prototype units, the Pixel 6a that went up for bids online almost certainly looked like a retail unit, complete with a box and accessories that you'd expect to find in final packaging.

It remains a mystery, though, how the Pixel 6a ended up in the hands of someone from Malaysia. The device is set for release on July 28, with pre-orders slated to start on July 21. While it's expected to ship in 12 countries, Malaysia is not one of them.