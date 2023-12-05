Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE Plus already get their first major update with Android 14

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out One UI 6 to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus in Europe.

The update also includes the November 2023 security patch and may be similar in size to the larger flagship's 2.7GB download.

One UI 6 revamps the Quick Settings panel, the home screen receives new widgets, and there are new lock screen customization options.

Samsung is bringing its latest Android OS to its more budget-oriented tablets — at least in one region.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus are receiving One UI 6 (Android 14) in Europe, according to SamMobile. Users should see the firmware versions X516BXXU1BWK9 and X616BXXU1BWK9, respectively. Samsung has also included its November 2023 security patch within its One UI 6 update.

The company's patch notes state that 43 fixes are for "High" priority issues with five being "Critical."

The Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus gained this major update two weeks after the larger, flagship Tab S9 series tablets picked it up in November. The download came in at around 2.7GB, so the two budget tablets will likely have a similar file size.

Samsung's One UI 6 update should continue to make its rounds to different regions throughout the week. Your tablet should automatically download it, but if you're curious, users can manually check by heading into Settings > Software update > Download and install.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Korean OEM's Android 14 skin brings a few improvements to the overall Galaxy experience by revamping the home screen with new widgets. A new Quick Settings panel works its way in alongside Samsung's new emojis, and lock screen customization options based on Modes and Routines.

What's more, Samsung never mentioned its FE tablets in its new Android 14 release schedule that folks in Germany saw in November. This timeline should prove to be a little more accurate than the previous one, which the company removed after it missed a few dates for rolling out One UI 6. Samsung has resorted to simply listing the months in which devices should receive the Android 14 update.

With the latest Tab S9 series now completely upgraded, owners of past-gen flagship Galaxy phones, midranges, and a wealth of older tablets are next on the list.