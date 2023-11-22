One UI 6 (Android 14) arrives on the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 series

What you need to know

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra owners in Europe are receiving One UI 6 update.

The Android 14-based update is also rolling out to the Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung began rolling out stable builds to its flagships and foldables last month.

Samsung recently started rolling out Android 14-based One UI 6 stable builds to its Galaxy devices. It began with the Galaxy S23 series in October, followed by Galaxy S22 owners and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 users in the U.S. Now, the stable update is further expanding to more devices, including the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the recent Galaxy S23 FE as well.

As noted by SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 6 to its flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series lineup in the European region. The trio of tablets is receiving the X91xBXXU1BWK6 build, which is a sizable update weighing 2.7GB. The firmware also includes the November 2023 security patch.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

After much anticipation, Samsung finally introduced the Galaxy S23 FE after skipping the S22 FE. In the United States, the handset was launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor; in other countries, such as India, the Exynos 2200 Galaxy S23 FE was available.

SamMobile reports that the Exynos variant is the version to receive the Android 14 update first, with the Snapdragon variant expected to receive the stable build soon.

While bringing Google's latest Android 14 to the table, the One UI 6 stable build also comes with a revamped quick settings panel, an improved home screen featuring new widgets, a new emoji design, and several noteworthy enhancements. Along with the new One UI 6 update, Samsung has also announced several AI camera improvements for the Galaxy phones. Additionally, the update involves new camera features and relevant editing tools.

If you own a Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra, or the latest Galaxy S23 FE, now might be the right time to navigate to your device's Settings > Software update > Download and install.