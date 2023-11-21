Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 officially grab One UI 6 (Android 14) in the US

What you need to know

The One UI 6 (Android 14) update has been spotted for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the U.S.

The update brings in several enhancements, some courtesy of AI, for Samsung's Galaxy foldables at a larger download size for some.

Samsung originally planned for many of its devices to receive One UI 6 before the year's end, but after removing its schedule, things are up in the air.

Owners of Samsung's latest wave of foldables are finally getting their hands on the OEM's latest major OS update.

Those in the U.S. with a Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 should begin seeing Samsung's One UI 6 (Android 14) update arriving, as spotted by DroidLife. The clamshell foldable will see firmware version F731USQS1AWJ7, while its larger, book-style counterpart sees F946USQU1BWK9. The download will vary depending on whether users were in the One UI 6 beta or not. If you were, the update should only be a few hundred megabytes.

If you're downloading everything from zero, users should experience a chunkier three or so gigabyte toll.

Verizon posted an official changelog for the update on Tuesday. The patch notes briefly mention both devices will experience new Quick Settings via the updated Quick Panel, a new weather widget, and the ability to check the weather without needing to set your current location.

Additional improvements are as follows:

Added Bixby text call button to easily switch to text calling. Bixby Text call must be first enabled in Call settings.

Added separate picture resolution button in Camera quick settings menu. Now you can now easily change picture resolution by tapping the 12M button.

Battery and Device Care settings settings are now separated in Settings menu for quicker access.

Added descriptions for each category in Security and Privacy dashboard. Removed Scan button as the information is automatically updated when user opens Security and Privacy settings.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Alongside the sheer amount of additions, Samsung's One UI 6 update includes several camera enhancements courtesy of AI. The update boosts the relevancy of the Enhance-X app as Samsung makes it easier for users to optimize and edit their photos with a singular tap. Clear Lens comes in to remove any annoying blurriness from pictures while document scan helps to digitize important items and edit them as needed.

If you do own a Flip 5 or Fold 5, you can hop into your Settings > System Updates > Check for updates to see if your device has the OTA ready to go.

Samsung pushing its Android 14 update to its 2023 line of foldables comes a little over a week after the Galaxy S23 series received it in the U.S. The past-gen Galaxy S22 series also started picking up One UI 6, however, the rollout started in India.

The Korean OEM has some work to do to finish rolling out its latest OS update to quite a few Galaxy devices before the year's end as originally planned. The company posted a schedule for when users could expect it, but after a few dates came and went without a peep, it seemingly removed it.

For now, all we can do is wait until the update is spotted on the remaining devices.