Galaxy S23 gets One UI 6 (Android 14) update in the US

What you need to know

Samsung releases One UI 6 stable update for Galaxy S23 series through carriers.

The T-Mobile's carrier-locked devices are reportedly the first ones to get in the United States.

The update features the S91xUSQUBWK4 version number coupled with a November 2023 security patch.

Late last month, Samsung released the much-awaited Android 14 stable release for the Galaxy S23 users across regions including Germany and Europe. The update, however, is now coming to the Galaxy S23 units in the U.S.

As noted by SamMobile, the stable Android 14-based One UI 6 is currently being rolled out to the carrier-locked Galaxy S23 series. The latest update features the S91xUSQUBWK4 version number coupled with a November 2023 security patch.

SamMobile further notes that the update is currently available on T-Mobile's network in the U.S. and is expected to roll out to other carriers in the coming days or weeks. The new firmware appears to be a sizable one as it measures around 3.3GB, similar to the firmware released across the aforementioned regions.

The changelog screenshots give us an idea of what to expect with the new stable release, which isn't drastically new as opposed to what we have glimpsed in the earlier released One UI 6 beta versions. For the unaware, the new One UI 6 update includes a redesigned quick settings panel, an enhanced home screen with new widgets, a fresh design for emojis, and several notable improvements.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SamMobile) (Image credit: SamMobile)

Samsung has also announced several AI camera enhancements to the Galaxy phones with the new OneUI 6 update. There are new camera features and accompanying editing tools to expect with the latest One UI 6 release.

Since it's a carrier-based update, it also includes a new Verified Business Call feature. It will showcase verified caller information, such as businesses and the reason for the call being made. It sounds similar to what Google does on Pixel devices with the Call Screen feature.

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners in the United States can head to their phone Settings > Software Update > Download and install to get the latest One UI 6.