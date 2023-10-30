Samsung rolls out stable One UI 6 (Android 14) on the Galaxy S23 series

What you need to know

One UI 6 beta users are welcomed with a stable release on Galaxy S23 devices.

It will be a sizable update if users are upgrading from Android 13 to Android 14 (as opposed to updating from the beta).

After entering the testing phase, the One UI 6 stable release finally hits the German Galaxy S23 models.

Google's latest version of Android is being shipped to Samsung's flagship phones of the year through the One UI 6 stable release. It seems users in Germany and other European countries are among the first to receive the update on their Galaxy S23 devices.

As noted by SamMobile, the One UI 6 (Android 14-based) stable version is currently being rolled out for users who are already on the One UI 6 beta starting in Germany. It comes with a S916BXXU3BWJM version with a sizable 350MB for beta users. Another X user, however, pointed out it is likely around 3GB for users upgrading Android 13 on their Galaxy S23 devices.

Other reports on Reddit also reveal the update arriving throughout Europe.

I was on the beta. So yes it's a small update. 4 everyone else it's near 3 gb I guessOctober 30, 2023 See more

Alongside the stable Android 14 release, the update also includes the latest October 2023 security patch. With the newest update, the changelog reveals users to expect stability and reliability improvements as well as bug fixes.

One UI 6 (Android 14) has been in beta for several weeks now; the Galaxy S23 series, for instance, has received a total of eight beta updates before experiencing the stable release today. Other foldable phones like Galaxy Z Fold 5 have also started receiving the One UI 6 beta version recently. Even budget phones from the company also received the beta releases.

Regardless, it is good to see Samsung keeping up with Google in releasing the Android 14 stable build, which older Pixel phones started receiving early this month. For the unaware, Samsung offers a redesigned quick settings panel featuring new tiles, a new camera app update, new system fonts, revamped emojis, a smarter Share Menu in the UI, and several other customization options with the One UI 6 release.

If you are a Galaxy S23 series user running Android 13 version or a One UI 6 beta user, you should navigate to your device's Settings > About Phone > Download and install. Since the stable release is starting to roll out gradually, you may have to wait a bit before it appears on your device.