Samsung reveals when your Galaxy phone may receive One UI 6 (Android 14)

What you need to know

Samsung has provided a list of its eligible Galaxy devices and an estimation for when each should receive One UI 6 (Android 14).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 should begin receiving the OS this week, alongside the Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy S23 series received One UI 6 in the U.S. a couple of days ago, which could mean users should give Samsung at least a week before they begin seeing it.

The end of the year is fast approaching and Samsung is offering an update for those still expecting One UI 6 (Android 14).

The Korean OEM detailed its One UI 6 rollout schedule to its European community, giving further insight into how long some users will be waiting for the latest software (via SamMobile). According to the schedule, we've just entered Week 45 of Samsung's release outlook, meaning the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are up to bat. Both devices received Beta 5 for One UI 6 last week, and this week should hold the stable release of that.

Several other devices slated for this week and early next week are as follows:

Galaxy A34 5G - 11/13

Galaxy A54 5G - 11/13

Galaxy S22 - 11/15

Galaxy S22 Plus - 11/15

Galaxy S22 Ultra - 11/15

Galaxy S23 FE - 11/20

Galaxy A14 5G - TBD (to be decided)

Next week is said to hold the stable release of Android 14 for the following Samsung devices:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 - 11/20

Galaxy Z Fold 4 - 11/20

Galaxy S21 5G - 11/20

Galaxy S21+ 5G - 11/20

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - 11/20

Galaxy A13 5G - 11/20

Galaxy A33 5G - 11/20

Galaxy S21 FE 5G - 11/24

Galaxy A52 - 11/27

Galaxy A52s 5G - 11/27

Galaxy A72 - 11/30

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

November 27 is said to begin the rollout for the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. The Galaxy A04s and Galaxy XCover5 should receive the new OS early in December with the Galaxy A25 5G sliding into January.

Several of Samsung's mid-ranges like the Galaxy Galaxy A14, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and Galaxy A05s have not been given a specific date as of now.

Keep in mind that these dates given by Samsung are estimates and the releases might not exactly correlate one-to-one. For example, the Galaxy S23 series received One UI 6 on October 30 in Europe but those in the U.S. only received it a couple of days ago. So, perhaps it's wise to give Samsung several days (maybe a week) after the proposed dates provided above.

In the meantime, users with any of Samsung's eligible devices can expect a redesign of the quick settings panel, upgraded home screen widgets, and revamped emojis. Moreover, One UI 6 has brought along several camera enhancements courtesy of the company's efforts in AI. Samsung has refreshed its camera app's UI, alongside the introduction of new features and editing tools for sprucing up our photos.