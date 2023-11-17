Some Galaxy S22 owners finally get the stable One UI 6 update

What you need to know

The stable One UI 6.0 update for Galaxy S22 is currently rolling out to users in some European regions.

The stable release is initially available for those who signed up for the beta version, and once it's completed, the update will extend to users still on Android 13.

One UI 6.0 for Galaxy S22 includes lock screen customization, better permission management, and other new features.

Samsung's One UI 6 rollout is finally here, bringing the goodness of Android 14 to your beloved Galaxy smartphones, and the Galaxy S22 series is the latest batch to be rocking the stable One UI 6 update.

If you're part of the beta squad in Europe for the Samsung Galaxy S22, the One UI 6 final build is now up for grabs (via SamMobile). This lightweight 300MB update also packs the November 2023 security patch to keep your device protected.

However, if you haven't joined the One UI 6 beta on your Galaxy S22, hold your horses; you'll need to chill for a bit longer. Samsung is holding off for a few days to make sure there are no funky bugs causing a ruckus in the stable build.

SamMobile speculates that the big rollout for all you Galaxy S22 users might not kick in until next week, at the earliest. And when it does, the build that beta users in Europe got might not be the same one everyone else gets. Over in India, Samsung's apparently cooking up a newer version of the stable One UI 6 firmware.

Galaxy S22: New One UI 6 Stable build DWK5 now available on test servers of India 👀 Build Version: S908EXXU7DWK5/S908EOXM7DWK5/S908EXXU7DWK5#GalaxyS22Ultra #OneUI6 #GalaxyS22 #GalaxyS #OneUI pic.twitter.com/414llavk8DNovember 17, 2023 See more

As for the other Samsung models waiting on that stable release, don't bet the farm on the company's original timeline. The schedule that Samsung dropped on its community forum is MIA now. It looks like some of those dates it threw out there sailed by without any updates.

Samsung might have gotten a bit mixed up with its One UI 6 update schedule. The previous release schedule stated that some devices, like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, would get the update on November 13, but that hasn't happened yet.

One UI 6 is packed with new features that will make your Samsung device more fun and functional. From updated emoji and a new system font to a redesigned Quick Settings panel, there's something for everyone. Plus, all the latest security and privacy features from Android 14 are thrown in for good measure.