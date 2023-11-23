Samsung reveals when more than 50 Galaxy devices will get Android 14

What you need to know

Samsung's planned release schedule for One UI 6 was shared through the Samsung Members app in Germany.

Most devices are slated to get the Android 14 update in November and December of 2023, but releases stretch into February 2024.

Samsung could send out this schedule through the Samsung Members app in other countries, but it hasn't made its way to the U.S. yet.

After starting to release the One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 series to devices in Europe, Samsung revealed an updated release schedule for its full rollout. The new timeline gives us a rough idea of when more than 50 devices will get the latest software update, which is based on Android 14.

The latest release schedule was shared with users in Germany through the Samsung Members app and was first spotted by SamMobile. This isn't the first Android 14 timeline to appear, however. Another schedule was found on Samsung's European community forums earlier this month. However, that timeline was discredited after Samsung quickly removed it from the forums, and a few key dates from the schedule passed with no One UI 6 releases.

This new schedule is the most thorough we've seen yet, including many more devices than the initial leak. Most importantly, Samsung listed the expected release dates for the One UI 6 rollout by month. The schedule confirms that many Galaxy flagships and folding phones will get updates in November, or already have. Aside from the recent rollout of the update for the Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 series, the regular Galaxy S23 series has already received a stable One UI 6 upgrade.

Most devices on the list will get the Android 14 update before the end of this year, but older products could see a release date stretch into February. These release schedules are fluid, and we've seen Samsung meet and miss these targets in the past. However, the fact that Samsung's latest projections only specify release month gives the company a greater chance of staying on track.

Here's the full release schedule from Samsung shown to users in Germany:

One UI 6 timeline for Galaxy phones

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Expected release date Galaxy S23 Completed Galaxy S23 Plus Completed Galaxy S23 Ultra Completed Galaxy Z Fold 5 November 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 5 November 2023 Galaxy A54 5G November 2023 Galaxy A34 5G November 2023 Galaxy Z Fold 4 December 2023 Galaxy Z Fold 3 December 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 4 December 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 3 December 2023 Galaxy S22 December 2023 Galaxy S22 Plus December 2023 Galaxy S22 Ultra December 2023 Galaxy S21 December 2023 Galaxy S21 Plus December 2023 Galaxy S21 Ultra December 2023 Galaxy S21 FE December 2023 Galaxy A72 December 2023 Galaxy A53 5G December 2023 Galaxy A52 December 2023 Galaxy A52 5G December 2023 Galaxy A52s 5G December 2023 Galaxy A33 5G December 2023 Galaxy A14 December 2023 Galaxy A14 5G December 2023 Galaxy M53 5G December 2023 Galaxy M33 5G December 2023 Galaxy XCover 6 Pro December 2023 Galaxy A23 5G January 2024 Galaxy A13 February 2024 Galaxy A13 5G February 2024 Galaxy A04s February 2024 Galaxy M23 5G February 2024 Galaxy M13 February 2024

One UI 6 timeline for Galaxy tablets

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Expected release date Galaxy Tab S9 November 2023 Galaxy Tab S9 5G November 2023 Galaxy Tab S9+ Plus November 2023 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 5G November 2023 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite November 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 December 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 5G December 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus December 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G December 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra December 2023 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G December 2023 Galaxy Tab S7 FE January 2024 Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G January 2024 Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro January 2024 Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G January 2024 Galaxy Tab A8 February 2024 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite February 2024

Since this release schedule has a high chance of being accurate, look for this timeline to appear in the Samsung Members app in other regions. There is still plenty of time for Samsung to change course and release One UI 6 updates before or after the months listed above for each device. There are also devices set to receive the One UI 6 upgrade that aren't listed in the note sent to Samsung Members in Germany.



But for now, this is the closest thing we have to a timetable for Samsung's Android 14 rollout on Galaxy devices.