Don't miss out! Amazon knocks 36% OFF the Fire HD 10 tablet, weeks before October Prime Day starts

Amazon is set to hold its next installment of Prime Day deals on October 8 and 9, and the retailer has already started launching some discounts ahead of the event. For example, Amazon has knocked $50 off the price of last year's Fire HD 10 tablet, representing 36% in savings on a simple, straightforward tablet. This particular deal is perfect for those who want the cheapest possible option on a basic tablet. It's also worth noting that this deal is for the HD 10 tablet with lockscreen ads, though you can also upgrade to the version without lockscreen ads for an additional $15.

Amazon has also launched a number of other early Prime Day discounts, and it will likely continue to do so between now and the beginning of the actual sale—so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon We're just a few weeks out from Amazon's next Prime Day sale, and as an early celebration, the retailer has cut $50 off the price of the Fire HD 10 with lockscreen ads. This marks a savings of 36%, all for a basic tablet that's perfect for casual users. For under $100, this purchase will get you a tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and easy access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an extremely affordable tablet option with easy access to Alexa; you want something that has a decent battery life; you need something that can support basic video and gaming functionalities.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something with more powerful performance; high-quality cameras is a major selling point for you; you prefer an extra lightweight tablet.

Beyond the Fire HD 10 tablet being the best Android tablet for household sharing, it also boasts a great, user-friendly experience that's simple to use with other Alexa devices. Users like its roughly 13 hours of battery life per charge, along with its good-looking 10.1-inch HD display. It also includes 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and expandable storage of up to 512GB with the MicroSD slot.

You can even get a free Amazon Prime trial for 30 days to take advantage of this deal if you aren't already a member.