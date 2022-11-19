Black Friday deal alert: the best cheap Android tablet is currently selling for a record low price

If you're like us, you've seen so many early Black Friday deals over the last few weeks that it'd be easy to miss the occasional gem, such as this Amazon offer that slashes a whopping $100 off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB. Since the tablet typically retails for $279.99, the discount sends the price crashing down to just $179.99. For a little perspective, that's a good $20 cheaper than any discount Amazon has offered in the past, and as far as I can tell, it's a record low price.

If you're unfamiliar with the A8, it's basically the perfect budget tablet, complete with the premium specs that we've come to expect from Samsung in a surprisingly affordable package. I'm talking about a durable metal construction, upgraded Octa-core processor, and a truly massive 7,040mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. It's no wonder that we called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 the best cheap Android tablet that money can buy.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB: $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Head over to Amazon today and you can instantly save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a device that we consider to be the best budget tablet on the market. This device features an attractive 10.5-inch display, a solid aluminum construction, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

In addition to the 64GB version that we link to above, the tablet comes in 32GB and 128GB storage varieties. Those versions are also seeing great discounts of $80 off (opens in new tab) and $130 off (opens in new tab), respectively, so you really can't go wrong with this Amazon deal. Sure, there's a chance the price will drop even lower as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but why take the chance when an outstanding offer is already here? After all, if you order the tablet today, you might just be enjoying it by Thanksgiving.