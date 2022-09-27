Best Buy's Fall Sale: don't miss these epic Samsung tablet deals

That chill in the air means that Summer is officially over and yes, that the Fall Best Buy sale has arrived. The electronics retailer that we all know and love is currently slashing prices on a ton of their Samsung tablets, and we've got all of the best deals listed below for your perusal.

I'm talking about deals like a whopping $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and a straight Benjamin off the already-affordable Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Some of the best Android tablets around are included in the deal, with particular attention given to the new S8 series, so why not usher in the season by adding a powerful new tablet to your arsenal of gadgets?

It's one of the last sale events that you're likely to encounter until the holiday season rolls around, so take a look if you're in the market for a new tablet. The promo expires on October 9th, so you have about two weeks to save. If you want something compact and portable (and cheap!) but you're not sure that a tablet is going to cut it, fear not: we have loads of laptop-tablet hybrids over at our guide to the best Chromebook deals of the month.

Save big on Samsung tablets with the Best Buy Fall Sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 256GB: $979.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you ask anyone here at Android Central, we'll tell you that the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus currently reigns as the best Android tablet that money can buy. Lucky for us, Best Buy is slashing a solid $130 off the retail price of this incredible device. For $850, you'll get a tablet with an absolutely stunning QHD AMOLED 120Hz display, built-in quad speakers, and a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that makes multi-tasking a breeze.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The fan-edition Tab S7 is also seeing a serious price drop, thanks to Best Buy's Fall Sale. The S7 FE comes with a large, 12.4-inch display, S Pen stylus, and an impressively long-lasting battery. Right now, you can grab one of these tablets for just $499.99 — a discount of $100!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want the impressive specs of the Tab S8 Plus but with even more power, take a look at the Tab S8 Ultra. This device boasts an extra large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a massive battery, and the same powerful processor as the S8 Plus. With a retail price of $1,200, this tablet is pretty expensive, but Best Buy is currently lightening the load with a decent $120 price drop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 512GB: $1,399.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Right now, you can also get the larger 512GB version of the Ultra for $150 off. You'll still be paying a decent chunk of change for the super-powered device, but the discount nearly turns the deal into a free storage upgrade. Either way, you're likely to have the most powerful tablet on the block.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you just need something simple, the Tab A7 Lite offers some pretty solid specs without all of the bells and whistles found on more premium models. Tons of battery life, a sturdy, compact construction, and a fast MediaTek processor in a tablet that's only 150 bucks? Count us in.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus enjoyed one of the biggest price cuts here. If you grabbed this discounted tablet for yourself, don't forget to protect your new device with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cases while you're in the neighborhood.