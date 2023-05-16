Best Bluetooth keyboards for the Google Pixel Tablet 2023

During its announcement, much fanfare was made about how the Pixel Tablet is capable of being transformed into a smart home hub. Thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock, you can either use it to control your smart home accessories or as a dedicated Chromecast device.

However, you might find yourself wanting to take the tablet with you and need to get some work done. Unfortunately, Google didn't announce a dedicated keyboard case, but we've rounded up some of the best Bluetooth keyboards for the Pixel Tablet.

Bluetooth keyboards for your Pixel Tablet

Logitech K780 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Logitech's K780 is one of those multi-device keyboards that has been around for quite some time, and for good reason. It features a built-in stand for your tablet, and can also be used with two other devices. (opens in new tab) iClever BK08 Foldable Keyboard Visit Site (opens in new tab) Built-in trackpad Using a keyboard with a tablet is just half the battle, as you'll still need to actually interact with what's on the screen. Thanks to the iClever Foldable Keyboard, you'll not only enjoy an incredible portable keyboard but there's also a built-in trackpad. Logitech K380 View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ultra-slim Logitech's K380 is one of the smaller options in the company's vast lineup of keyboards. Much like the K780, you can connect the K380 to three different devices, while enjoying a quiet, yet satisfying typing experience. (opens in new tab) Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Visit Site (opens in new tab) Long battery life The Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard definitely gets some of its inspiration from the K780, even including a built-in device "cradle." But not only is the Arteck less expensive than the Logitech, but it also will last for up to six months on a single charge and includes a 24-month warranty. (opens in new tab) MIUCDA Wireless Keyboard with Foldable Touchpad Visit Site (opens in new tab) More like a laptop At first glance, the MIUCDA Wireless Keyboard might look like just another Bluetooth keyboard. But along with including the ability to pair it with multiple devices, it also has a hidden and "rotatable" touchpad with multi-gesture support. (opens in new tab) Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Visit Site (opens in new tab) Portability at its finest If you haven't noticed by now, we're big fans of foldable keyboards. And Plugable's option might just be the way to go, as the company also includes a detachable stand, so you can put the tablet and keyboard in any positions you want.

A keyboard case would be nice

While it's nice having the ability to use a Bluetooth keyboard with the Pixel Tablet, we still would have liked to see a Pixel-branded keyboard case. However, instead of leaning into the productivity side of things, Google is leaning into the "sudo-Nest Hub Max replacement" with the Pixel Tablet.

That being said, you won't be disappointed with using any of the Bluetooth keyboards that we've mentioned above. The Logitech K780 is great for those who plan to use the Pixel Tablet at a desk, presumably with another device or two. But the iClever BK08 is our personal favorite simply due to its portability and the fact that it has a built-in trackpad.