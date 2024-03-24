Amazon's Big Spring Sale SLASHES over 40% off the Fire HD 10 tablet (but not for long)

The tablet deals are plentiful this Spring, in no small part due to Amazon's limited-time Big Spring Sale! For those who don't mind lockscreen advertisements, Amazon has slashed $75 off the price of the 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet. At just $104.99, this deal offers an impressive 42% in savings, making it a strong pick for anyone on a budget.

This 2023 version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 includes a 10-inch full HD display, up to 13 hours of battery life per charge, and expandable storage of up to 512GB with the use of a MicroSD card. Though slightly lacking in resolution, it also includes rear- and front-facing cameras, as well as dual speakers sporting Dolby Atmos.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BL5PYD69%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 10 tablet is a great affordable pick, and at this price, it's going to be hard to beat. The Amazon Spring Sale has dropped the Fire HD 10 price by 42% for the 64GB configuration with lockscreen ads. This brings the device back down to the lowest price its ever been, making it a solid choice for those trying to save on a tablet. This tablet features a 10-inch full HD display, along with up to 13 hours of battery life. If you aren't a fan of lockscreen ads, you can get this tablet without—though it won't include any special Spring savings.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a tablet that can consistently deliver over 10 hours of battery life; you want something that includes expandable storage with MicroSD; you plan to use your tablet for gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a tablet that's especially lightweight; you need a camera that can deliver high-quality pictures; lockscreen ads bother you.

We consider the Fire HD 10 the Best Fire Tablet for Sharing, along with it being our third favorite Amazon Fire tablet overall. Beyond having a fairly nice full HD display, it also comes with up to 13 hours of battery life, expandable storage of up to 512GB, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

As for downsides, this particular deal is for the Fire HD 10 with lockscreen ads, and the discount isn't available for either the 64GB or 32GB versions without advertisements. Some have also said this tablet is heavy amongst peers, and it doesn't have great cameras.

With that being said, it still may be a great pick for those who are on a serious budget and don't mind the few negatives.