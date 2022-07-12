Snagging this amazing Prime Day deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the easiest way for your child to go pro.

When it comes to tablets for older kids, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the cream of the crop. This also means that this device typically carries a higher price tag than its counterparts. That is except for during Prime Day. This tablet is typically priced at $199.99, and with this excellent deal, you can pick it up for 40% off (opens in new tab)!

There is a deluge of amazing Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, but if you have a child who wants/needs a new tablet and is over nine years old, you shouldn’t pass up this deal. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro pairs one of the most powerful tablets that Amazon makes with its class-leading Amazon Kids+ software to offer a more mature experience than other Amazon Kids Fire tablets.

Yes, all of the other excellent Amazon Kids Fire tablets have access to the same Amazon Kids+ software. Still, when you use the Pro version of these tablets — there is a different experience. Along with a more mature interface, as the parent, you can also unlock additional features for your child. From an expanded app library to an internet browser that you can either allow full access to the web or only the specially curated sites plus ones you approve — the Pro experience is customizable.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet also gets the same year free of the Amazon Kids+ service, a two-year worry-free warranty, and a case. While the non-Pro models get a thicker, foam rubber case, the older kids get a slimmed-down version with options for black or blue. There are also two cases with fun designs on the back: Intergalactic and Doodle.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro | $199.99 $119.99 (opens in new tab) While the Amazon Fire Kids tablets are all pretty great, some older kids may find they are too kid-like. This is where the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes in to offer a more mature experience while allowing you to make sure it stays as safe one.

If you have a child that isn’t quite ready for the mature interface and needs a more durable case than the Pro version, don’t worry, the regular Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is on sale too (opens in new tab)! We have a helpful guide to help you decide between the regular Fire HD 10 Kids and the Pro option if you need it.

Outside of the Amazon-specific products that are taking part in the deals, there are Prime Day Deals on thousands of other products. So, don’t forget to check those out too.