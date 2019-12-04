As part of its ongoing T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway campaign for subscribers, T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced that the carrier will be offering Starbucks gift cards next week. At 4 PM ET /1 PM PT, a half-million Starbucks cards will be available on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and will be gifted as long as supplies last. T-Mobile currently has around 84 million subscribers in the U.S., so up to 83.5 million people could come away unhappy. The gift cards are valued at $3, so while it likely won't cover your entire drink order, it should at least put a good dent in the final cost.

The holidays are here, so we are going BIG on #TMobileTuesdays !! Next week we are giving away half a MILLION @Starbucks ☕️ gift cards to our customers 😲 Unlike most deals, this one will appear at exactly 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET 🕐 Claim yours while supplies last 😆 pic.twitter.com/kGFUZphoMr

Usually, T-Mobile Tuesday deals involve discounted products and services, with occasional free-giveaway exceptions. In September, the company gifted users with a free Impossible Burger Whopper at Burger King. Before the past baseball season began, T-Mobile gave a year access to MLB.tv.

T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016 with a corresponding app for T-Mobile phones. The giveaway program was part of John Legere's now-famous Un-Carrier announcements. With Legere leaving the company soon, it will be interesting to see if these robust Tuesday offers, or even the entire Un-Carrier branding campaign, continues in his absence.