Friday is usually cause for celebration for the end of another work week, but this time around, it's been quite a day for security concerns. Right after OnePlus announced that it encountered a security breach, T-Mobile also announced something similar with its Prepaid customers.

The data accessed was information associated with your prepaid service account, including name and billing address (if you provided one when you established your account), phone number, account number, rate plan and features, such as whether you added an international calling feature. Rate plan and features of your voice calling service are "customer proprietary network information" ("CPNI") under FCC rules, which require we provide you notice of this incident.

Our Cybersecurity team discovered and shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information related to your T-Mobile prepaid wireless account. We promptly reported this to the authorities. None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers was involved, and no passwords were compromised.

T-Mobile does not indicate how many people this affected, or when exactly the breach occurred. Anyone that was impacted should have been contacted by now, and if not, will be shortly. Furthermore, if you previously used T-Mobile Prepaid but didn't receive any notification about the data breach, you can email privacy@t-mobile.com to confirm whether or not your information is safe.

As mentioned above, this news comes not too long after OnePlus announced a similar incident in which it had a security breach where customers' names, numbers, email, and shipped addresses were compromised.

While it did seem possible at first that the two were possibly connected, a T-Mobile spokesperson has since reached out to us to confrim that "the two are absolutely not connected at all."