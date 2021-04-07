T-Mobile is continuing its march towards 5G for all and it's starting with a free 5G phone for anyone that doesn't yet have one. Part of T-Mobile's Next Un-carrier Move announcement, all working phones are accepted so if you've been holding on to your old phone, it's now time to get your free upgrade. This plan is designed to get the 92% of Americans without a 5G phone to upgrade to the new network.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile said:

This is the moment we've been working toward since we shared our vision for a faster, more inclusive future — a vision we called 5G for All — when we announced our plans to merge with Sprint three years ago. We're quite literally the only company that can kickstart this new era of connectivity, that has the network to upgrade America's phones, homes and small towns to 5G. And we're just getting started.

For the rest of the year, both new and existing customers can upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for free. This phone will be free with 24 monthly bill credits and the customer does need to pay the sales tax on the $282 Android device. Still, this will be a great option for people that have been waiting for the right deal to finally upgrade to 5G or just a new Android phone.

T-Mobile is also taking the fight to limited and shared data plans with Unlimited Trade-Up starting April 18. All Sprint and T-Mobile customers are getting access to unlimited 5G data on their phones for no additional cost. Most customers won't need to do anything to upgrade their plan and will simply see the unlimited data added to their bill. This includes both T-Mobile's Ultra-Capacity and Extended Range connections so you can get the best possible connection regardless of your plan.

Unlimited Trade-Up is also available to the 60 Million Americans stuck on a limited data plan with Verizon and AT&T. T-Mobile has the largest 5G network by far so if you're looking for a plan with unlimited data, 5G coverage, and a free 5G phone, T-Mobile has you covered. If you just got one of the best Android phones and want to keep using it, you can still bring it to T-Mobile for unlimited 5G. Unlimited Trade-Up and the free 5G phone upgrade will be available until the end of the year.