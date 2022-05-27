Upgrade your home theater for just $100 with the Roku Memorial Day sale

You've probably heard about a lot of Memorial Day sales over the past few weeks, but few deals are likely to improve your day-to-day life like this offer from Roku. Through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Roku is dropping $30 off (opens in new tab) the price of their Roku Streambar, a streaming device that can upgrade nearly any TV with 4K HDR picture quality and immersive Dolby Audio, not to mention grant you instant access to all your favorite streaming services.

In addition to those instant savings, Roku will hook you up with free shipping and a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try out the streaming device with zero risk. Roku devices come with free access to hundreds of live TV channels, and you'll also receive a full month's subscription to Showtime, Starz, and Epix when you pick up the Streambar. Small but mighty, the device uses four internal speakers to deliver room-filling sound and utilizes smart audio technology that can automatically lower the volume of commercials and make dialogue easier to hear.

Like most other Roku devices, the Streambar is connected to your TV through the HDMI port. Just hook it up, connect to Wi-Fi, and you'll be ready to watch. This Memorial Day deal only lasts until May 29th, so don't wait too long if you're looking to upgrade your home theater for cheap.

Roku Memorial Day deal of the day

