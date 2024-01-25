This AI-powered 65" smart TV just crashed to $399 during Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale

With Super Bowl LVII swiftly approaching, Best Buy has launched a huge smart TV sale could help you upgrade your home theater for cheap, just in time for the big game. One offer that caught my eye is this deal that drops a massive $200 off the 65-inch UQ70 Series smart TV from LG, a sophisticated entertainment powerhouse that boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, Active HDR10 and HLG support, a game optimizer mode, and real-time Sports Alerts. All of this for just $400? You're welcome (I expect to receive an invite to your Super Bowl party).

LG 65" Class UQ70 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy during their Super Bowl TV sale and you can score this 65-inch 4K UHD TV with its α5 Gen5 AI Processor for just $400, a sweet $200 drop from the set's usual retail price. The AI-powered processor means that the picture and sound on everything you watch is being intelligently optimized to the best possible quality in real time, from live sports to blockbuster films. Speaking of films, the TV also comes with Filmmaker Mode and a game optimizer so you can adjust the look and frame rate of even the most graphics-intensive games.

Another option

Pioneer 65" Class LED 4K UHD smart TV: $499.99 $319.99 at Best Buy If you need a 65-inch TV and you want to go even cheaper, this 4K model from Pioneer offers loads of bang for the buck. You miss out on the AI-powered 4K upscaling and optimization presets found on the LG model, but you still get vivid 4K picture with Dolby Vision/Audio support and instant access to all your favorite streaming services straight out of the box. And come on, it's only 320 bucks.

These are just two of the many Android TVs that are currently on sale at Best Buy, so if you want to see more (or you want a different size), check out the full list of deals on Best Buy's official sale page.