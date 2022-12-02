The 50% off Paramount Plus deal is back: One year of streaming for just $2/month

Black Friday came with tons of great streaming deals this year, but most of them are long gone. Luckily, it seems like Paramount Plus missed the memo, because the popular streaming service just launched a holiday deal that's very similar to a promotion that they ran back in October: pre-pay for one of their annual plans and you'll instantly get 50% off (opens in new tab). No kidding.

Let's break it down so you understand why this is such an awesome offer. Paramount Plus has two plans, the ad-supported Essential plan that's usually $49.99 per year (or $4.99 if you pay monthly) and the ad-free Premium plan, which is $99.99 per year (or $9.99 per month). This holiday deal cuts the price of those annual subscriptions in half, bringing the price of the Essential plan and Premium plan crashing down to $24.99 and $49.99 per year, respectively. Do the math and you'll be looking at a full year of streaming for as little as $2.08 per month!

One year of near-endless entertainment for $25

If you're not familiar, Paramount Plus is home to loads of popular TV shows from networks such as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, and the Smithsonian Channel, plus it's where you can watch original series and blockbuster films such as Smile and Orphan: First Kill. Both plans also come with access to 24/7 live news and sports, and if you pay for the Premium plan, you'll be able to download content for offline viewing. All of this for less than the price of a cup of coffee? Count us in. Just make sure you sign up before the deal expires on January 2nd, 2023.

If you're looking to try out a variety of new streaming services, check out our guide to free trial streaming services, where we list all the sites that will let you watch their content for free for a limited time.