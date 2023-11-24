Sick of price hikes? I just got an entire year of Hulu for $1 per month with this Black Friday deal
My bank account is thankful.
Black Friday is here, and although most of us are distracted by historic discounts on TVs and smartphones, Hulu just launched a holiday promotion that shouldn't be missed if you're sick of streaming services raising prices on you. New and returning subscribers who sign up for the With Ads plan will get an entire year of streaming for just $0.99 per month. Since that plan usually starts at $7.99 per month, you're looking at savings of 87%, which is pretty epic.
If you didn't already know, Hulu has a massive library of films and TV shows both old and new alongside a bounty of original programming. The With Ads plan gives you access to all of it, plus you get the ability to create up to six user profiles and stream on two devices simultaneously. If you want even more content to binge, the Hulu Black Friday promotion lets you add Disney Plus (with ads) for just $2 more every month. It's the gift that keeps on giving. You can cancel at any time, but don't forget to mark your calendar: once the year is up, you'll have to start paying the regular monthly rate.
Hulu's Black Friday promo gives you a year of streaming for just $0.99 per month
Hulu Black Friday: Get a year of the With Ads plan for just $0.99 per month
It's that simple. From now through November 28th, if you sign up for Hulu's With Ad plan you'll get an entire year of streaming for just $0.99 per month. No strings attached and you can cancel at any time.
Hulu is the streaming home to loads of popular programming, from hit dramas like The Bear to animated classics like Bob's Burgers. If you want to add even more content to your streaming repertoire, you can add STARZ for an additional $0.99 per month (for six months) or Disney Plus for $2 more each month.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
-
MooncattLooks like there should be a giant asterisk for this. I'm already a subscriber through my Verizon account and when I check the Hulu page, I only get the Starz add-on offer. The $1/mo Hulu basic plan isn't offered at all. If this is supposed to be available to existing customers, my guess is only existing stand alone customers not through a carrier or similar plans.Reply
-