Sick of price hikes? I just got an entire year of Hulu for $1 per month with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here, and although most of us are distracted by historic discounts on TVs and smartphones, Hulu just launched a holiday promotion that shouldn't be missed if you're sick of streaming services raising prices on you. New and returning subscribers who sign up for the With Ads plan will get an entire year of streaming for just $0.99 per month. Since that plan usually starts at $7.99 per month, you're looking at savings of 87%, which is pretty epic.

If you didn't already know, Hulu has a massive library of films and TV shows both old and new alongside a bounty of original programming. The With Ads plan gives you access to all of it, plus you get the ability to create up to six user profiles and stream on two devices simultaneously. If you want even more content to binge, the Hulu Black Friday promotion lets you add Disney Plus (with ads) for just $2 more every month. It's the gift that keeps on giving. You can cancel at any time, but don't forget to mark your calendar: once the year is up, you'll have to start paying the regular monthly rate.

