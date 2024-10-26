Samsung has cut OVER $1,000 off the price of this 65-inch 4K TV ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are just around the corner, and some have already started launching some pretty crazy discounts. For one, Samsung has cut $1,100 off the price of this 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV, offering buyers 39% off the unit's MSRP.

The QN90C includes just about everything you would want in a premium-level TV, from its high-quality Quantum OLED display to its inclusion of HDR, adaptive gaming, filmmaker mode, and other useful features. It also comes with Samsung's AI enhancement tech, along with the smooth 120Hz refresh rate that's become necessary for modern gaming.

If this doesn't seem like the deal for you, it's worth noting that there are a ton of early Black Friday deals from Samsung that might suit your needs even better.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90C: $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung Samsung has become well-known for its range of useful electronics, and televisions are no exception. With an extra $1,100 off this QLED 4K TV, the company is kicking off its holiday sales early ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Samsung QN90C comes in a handful of different sizes, a few others of which are also up for discounts, though they're smaller. This deal is for the 65-inch unit, though they all include a high-powered neural quantum 4K processor, along with AI enhancements and a wide range of features. Some also like Samsung's TVs for their anti-glare properties for a wider viewing angle.

✅Recommended if: you want a TV with a high refresh rate for fast-paced media and gaming; you're looking for a good deal on a premium-level 4K TV; you've liked Samsung TVs you've owned in the past.

❌Skip this deal if: you need either a smaller or larger TV than this one; you aren't looking to spend over $1,500 on a TV; you want a TV with a traditional headphone output, rather than just a digital optical out.

Samsung is typically a safe bet when going for premium devices, and TVs are no exception. As such, the QN90C offers a high-quality QLED display and a swath of features, from HDR and contrast and depth enhancers to AI upscaling that significantly improves picture quality. It also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub for easy access to top console picks, and a few other gaming features to further enhance the gaming experience.

For those with sensitive eyes, this TV also includes an EyeComfort option within the Adaptive Picture feature, and a massively customizable set of picture and audio options. As for connectivity, the QN90C has four HDMI ports, each with 120Hz capabilities, two USB ports, an ethernet port, and a digital optical output.

Notably, you can find the QN90C's sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches, though none are getting as big of a discount as the 65-inch configuration.