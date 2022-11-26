This 4K TV is the only Cyber Monday deal that I actually purchased

For the past couple of years, it's been rather difficult to get an enjoyable gaming experience with the GPU shortage and battling against bots to get an Xbox Series X or PS5. Now that things have normalized a bit, it's quite a bit easier to upgrade your PC or grab a new console.

But shortly after upgrading my personal rig to NVIDIA's GeForce 3080, I quickly realized that I was ready to move beyond 1440p gaming. However, part of the problem has been trying to find a good monitor that can provide both 4K resolution and a fast refresh rate without breaking the bank.

Enter the LG C2.

LG C2 OLED TV (42-inches): $1,299 $899.99 at Best Buy. If you're looking to enjoy games at 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, regardless of whether it's with a console or PC, the LG C2 is a phenomenal option for all of your needs. Just make sure you have enough space on your desk if you want to use it as a monitor, or grab a wall mount and route your cables.

The LG C2 was released earlier in 2022, offering an upgrade over the previous LG C1 and the LG CX. But what makes the C2 even more intriguing is that this TV is 42 inches, while providing a 120Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Admittedly, making the move from a 34-inch ultrawide monitor to a 4K TV left me contemplating whether I really needed to make this kind of transition.

However, all it took was the Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals to start in order for my decision to be made for me. Available at a bunch of different retailers, the 42-inch LG C2 is just $899 (opens in new tab), which is a savings of $400 and ended up as the only Black Friday deal that I took advantage of.