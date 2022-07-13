I have seen the light, and it's a mini projector for less than $250

The clock is running out (just like whatever's left in my bank account) so it's time to pick up any last-minute Prime Day deals before the sale is officially over. One offer I'd recommend looking at before you throw in the towel is the Nebula Apollo Mini, a super compact and powerful Wi-Fi projector that's currently $105 off (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

I've been looking to get into the home projector game for a while, but all of the devices I found were either too bulky or too expensive for me to get excited about. The Nebula Apollo is different because it's just a little bigger than a can of soda, meaning you can simply throw it in a backpack when you want the movie theater experience on the go. Unlike other small projectors, though, the Apollo uses a powerful 200 ANSI lumen lamp to produce extra bright and clear images. It also comes with three different screen size settings and can be paired with a Bluetooth speaker for surround sound audio.

Considering those specs and the $245 price tag, I'm pretty sure the Apollo is the mini projector for me. If you're interested in getting one for yourself, now's the time. Just don't wait too long — Prime Day is wrapping up in about nine hours. If you're looking for more last-minute deals, swing by our Prime Day deals live blog, where we're currently rounding up all of the best remaining offers before the dust finally settles.

Prime Day 2022: Save over $100 on this Nebula mini projector

(opens in new tab) Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector: $350 $245 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This mini projector is barely bigger than a can of soda, but it features a 200 ANSI lumen lamp, three different screen settings, and a battery that will last up to four hours on a single charge (so basically just enough time to watch one Lord of the Rings movie). Grab one of these devices before Prime Day ends and you'll instantly save $105.

