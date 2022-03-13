How to watch Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 3 online from anywhere

After an interminable two-year break, Killing Eve is back for one final ride, and we have all the information you need to watch Killing Eve season 4 from anywhere. Episodes are airing each Sunday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on BBC America, and subscribers can watch new episodes as they come out or even stream them one week early on AMC Plus. Don't have access to either service? Fear not, the global streaming guide below will tell you everything you need to know to watch all of the show's final moments, no matter where you are.

The third season of the spy thriller series ended on the London Bridge, with our two main characters — Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the eponymous Eve (Sandra Oh) — making a pact to never see each other again. Two episodes into the fourth season and the duo has kept their promise, although that's not to say that they haven't been busy. Viewers are eager to see if Eve will uncover who has been executing members of The Twelve and if Villanelle can finally find redemption after years of work as an assassin. Each season of Killing Eve features a new head writer, and this time around it's Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) at the helm.

The highly-anticipated final season began on February 27th, and new episodes will air every Sunday on BBC America until the (presumably explosive) series finale on April 17th. As we mentioned above, viewers in the United States can easily watch the show as it airs or stream it on AMC Plus, but those aren't the only two options. Keep reading to learn all of the ways you can watch the spy thriller online, regardless of your location.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 with a VPN

How to watch season 4 of Killing Eve in the US

AMC Plus | $8.99/month In the US, Killing Eve fans with cable can watch new episodes as they air each Sunday on BBC America (8pm ET / 5pm PT), while others can stream the show at their leisure on AMC Plus. The nice thing about the AMC streaming service is that they upload new episodes one week early, so you'll always be privy to spoilers before everyone else. AMC Plus also offers a 7-day free trial when you first sign up, and it deserves a mention as the home of popular shows like The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul. If you'd rather watch each episode as it airs but you don't have cable, the live TV streaming service Sling TV is a great way to watch Killing Eve season 4 every week on BBC America. Sling TV offers several different plan options with prices ranging from $7/month to $50/month with the ability to watch up to 50 live channels.

How to watch season 4 of Killing Eve in the UK

BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer is totally free to folks in the UK and is home to great shows like Peaky Blinders, Fleabag, and yes, Killing Eve. It's also compatible with a wide range of common devices. That being said, while American viewers get to enjoy new episodes of Killing Eve every Sunday night, fans in the UK will have to wait until Monday to see what's going to become of their favorite characters. If you're travelling when new episodes of Killing Eve are added, don't forget that you can easily access your BBC iPlayer account with a VPN. Just set your UK address and you can start watching right away.

How to watch season 4 of Killing Eve in Australia

ABC TV Killing Eve fans in the Land Down Under got lucky with this one, as the thriller series airs a little early in Australia (Sundays at 9:30pm AEDT) on the network ABC TV. Can't wait and want to watch the episodes even earlier? ABC's free-to-Aussies streaming service iview adds new episodes at 8:30pm AEDT, one hour ahead of the live broadcast.

How to watch season 4 of Killing Eve in Canada

CTV Drama Viewers in Canada can watch the latest episodes of Killing Eve on the channel CTV Drama, where they air every Sunday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Subscribers can also stream episodes whenever they'd like on the CTV app. It's also worth noting that AMC Plus is available in both Canada and the US, so you can easily watch episodes one week in advance if you'd like to be ahead of everyone else.

