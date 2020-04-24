These days, you don't have to spend too much to find a quality smart TV — especially when you can locate one on sale like this Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV. Regularly sold for $379.99, now's your chance to bring one home with almost 25% off. You'll also get free shipping and a one-year warranty included with your $299.99 purchase. The deal is only good for today, though.
Sharp's Roku TV features 4K resolution along with upscaling for current HD content. It also supports HDR content and has Roku's built-in library filled with 4K and HDR content for you to watch. Roku has one of the best smart platform libraries around with access to all your favorite apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and so many more. That means you won't need to have a device like the Amazon Fire Stick to stream; this TV can do it all on its own, though there are three HDMI inputs for hooking up any games consoles or set-top boxes you need to. It has a USB input for devices like camcorders and DTS Studio Sound means your content sounds great too.
The TV works Google Assistant and Alexa devices for voice control, which is handy if you already have some of those smart speakers in your household. You can use them to turn on or off your TV, search for content, control playback, and more. Plus, it works as a smart home speaker for all of the other stuff you would expect like playing songs from Spotify, finding out about the weather or news, setting timers and alarms, and controlling your other compatible smart home devices.
Over at Best Buy, almost 700 customers have left reviews for this TV resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
