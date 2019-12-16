What you need to know
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew is now available for the Oculus Quest.
- The game places you aboard a U.S.S. ship exploring uncharted space.
- It's available for $30 from the Oculus Store.
You can now boldly go where no one has gone before without having to go anywhere. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available for the Oculus Quest, allowing you to explore uncharted space and overcome obstacles. The game places you aboard the U.S.S. Aegis, your mission, to find a suitable homeworld for the "decimated Vulcan populace."
The game requires you to plan a strategy and to coordinate your crew to make it through your mission. The Klingon Empire works against your goals, so you'll have to make your way around them to help the Vulcans.
The game also has a co-op mode that allows up to four players to serve as the Captain, Helm, Tactical, and Engineer.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
This game places you aboard the U.S.S. Aeigis to explore uncharted space. Your mission, to help the decimated Vulcan populace find a new world.
