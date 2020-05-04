Wireless earbuds are the future, and you don't have to spend nearly $200 on a pair of AirPods to snag a pair worth your time. Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds made their debut at the end of last year at half the price of Apple's AirPods; today, you can save an additional $20 on their purchase and pick them up at Best Buy for just $79.99. The discount is thanks to limited-time deal that applies to both the black and white versions. We've never seen them go lower than this before. You can score the same savings at Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart.

The Liberty Air 2 offer 7 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 21 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the noise-cancelling mics makes for crystal clear calls. There are integrated touch controls on the earbuds for controlling music playback, answering calls or summoning your phone's voice assistant. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated to ensure they don't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in the rain.

Other features include diamond-coated drivers for crisp, powerful sound, HearID audio personalization, wireless or USB-C charging, Qualcomm aptX, and more. Existing owners rate the Liberty Air 2 highly with an average rating of 4.2 stars based on over 1,600 reviews at Amazon.

The Liberty Air 2 are just one option in a true wireless earphone market that has tons of choices these days, so our pals at Android Central have rounded up the pick of the best wire-free earphones to help you decide which you should get. They named the Liberty Air 2 as the best value choice on that list and, with this additional 20% discount, they are an even better value.