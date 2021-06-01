Previously sold for up to $150 just earlier this year, the Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are now available for just $89.99 at Amazon Canada when you clip the coupon on their product page before heading to checkout. That's a savings of $60 off their original price and a match of the best price we've ever seen them reach. More recently, these headphones have been sitting around $110 for the past few months.

Despite what some top brands on the market would like you to believe, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for an excellent pair of noise-cancelling headphones. In fact, thanks to a limited-time sale at Amazon Canada, you can snag the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones for just $90 today! These headphones were chosen as our favorite Value Pick in this guide to the best wireless headphones of 2021 .

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones feature hybrid active noise-cancellation, utilizing dual noise-detecting microphones to filter out up to 95% of ambient noise and keep your ears focused on what you're listening to instead. There are three modes of noise cancellation to switch between, including Transport that eliminates automotive and airplane noises, Outdoor that reduces traffic and wind, and Indoor that's suited for in the office or at home to cut out the sounds of talking and more.

With the dual microphones inside, these headphones are also excellent to take calls with, and you can even do so hands-free. There's also a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 40 hours on a single charge using noise cancellation or up to 60 hours with noise cancellation turned off. Plus, it can be recharged for up to four hours of listening time within just five minutes!

These headphones have ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam padding and a lightweight build to keep them comfortable for extended listening periods.

