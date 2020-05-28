When it comes down to the best noise-cancelling headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are at the top of the list right beside the Bose QC 35 II, and they're usually similarly priced around $350. However, right now you can pick up the refurbished XM3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at BackMarket in mint condition and saves nearly $150 off their price brand new. That's also about $90 off the average price of a refurbished pair at Amazon, and you'll even receive free shipping with today's purchase.

BackMarket includes a 1-year warranty with these headphones as well.

Down to $200 Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (Refurbished) These wireless USB-C headphones feature built-in microphones as well as a battery that lasts for up to 30 hours. Right now you can score a refurbished pair from BackMarket in mint condition at nearly $150 off the regular price with a 1-year warranty. $199.99 $349.00 $149 off See at BackMarket

These wireless over-ear headphones charge via USB-C and feature atomic pressure optimization that can adjust for noise-cancelling at higher altitudes, along with a quick-charging feature that gives you five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. It's also equipped with multiple microphones and is capable of lasting for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The Adaptive Sound Control will allow you to adjust just how much ambient noise you want to hear at any given moment, which can be especially helpful in cases such as walking down the street where you might want to hear the vehicles barreling down on you.

Its QN1 HD noise-cancelling processor is said to work four times faster than the XM2's, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology works with the QN1 to weaken ambient noise. You can also add a DAC and amp for 32-bit audio signal processing.

Sony's XM3 headphones were reviewed by Mr. Mobile in a video where he calls them his new favorite, and you can learn a bit more about them by checking it out. These headphones were even chosen as our top pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020, though if you're not sold on them yourself, be sure to take a look at that full guide for even more options.