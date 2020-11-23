We're into Black Friday week, but you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start saving. Most retailers and brands have already kicked off their sales in a year that has been unlike any other. One of the best Black Friday headphone deals just hit the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones with their price dropping back down to their all-time low at $278. That's a $72 discount.

This is just one of many Black Friday deals that are live now at Amazon; you can find more savings via our guide to Amazon Black Friday deals.

$72 Off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen. $278.00 $349.99 $72 off See at Amazon

We consider the Sony XM4 headphones to be the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and the previous best were Sony's XM3 headphones. So no one does it better. If you want a set that lets you hear exactly what you want to hear while still giving you great battery life, excellent audio quality even over wireless, and more, then this is the deal for you.

The music quality is enhanced with Edge AI, which is a tech that was developed by Sony Music Studios Tokyo to provide you the best quality possible. The battery life can last for up to 30 hours even with Bluetooth and ANC on. You can use Quick Charge to get back to listening when the battery runs low, too, giving you five hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.

The headset also has a Touch Sensor for controlling playback or answering phone calls. You can also control the volume this way. Access your voice assistant, too, and get the news or weather updates straight inside your head from Amazon Alexa. The headphones are smart enough to know when you're talking and use Speak-to-Chat technology to reduce the volume while you're conversing.