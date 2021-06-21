The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones originally retailed for $350, which isn't too bad considering how good these are. There have been some decent discounts recently, but Prime Day takes things down a notch by pushing the price to just $248. That's really not bad, considering the new Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds cost nearly $300 and have many of the same features and audio quality.

There are plenty of great headphones deals available on Prime Day , but if you're looking for the best wireless headphones , it doesn't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM4 . Sure, the name isn't memorable, but that says nothing about the quality of these headphones, which are among the most highly rated. That's why it's so great to see them on sale, making them one of the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals .

The WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are the hottest headphones from Sony and are seriously impressive. They feature great ANC thanks to their great over-ear fit, and they allow you to connect to multiple devices at once.

There's a lot to like about the WH-1000XM4s. First of all, the WH-1000XM4 sound great and are fairly balanced. Not only that, but the over-ear design gives you a snug fit and helps block outside noise. Sony also outfitted these with active noise cancelation (ANC), and they're great at blocking both consistent and inconsistent sounds. And when you need to have a quick conversation with someone, you can rely on "Speak-to-Chat," which will automatically lower your audio when you start talking, or you can simply hold your hand over the right ear cup. They also have a sensor to automatically play or pause audio when you put them on or take them off.

From the sleek, signature Sony design to the multi-point connection and the 30-hour battery life, these are really quite impressive. You can even squeeze out up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off, and a quick 10-minute top-up will provide up to five hours of playtime. There's also support for smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for quick, hands-free commands, and controls are handled with easily customizable tap gestures on either cup.

It's hard to stress just how good these are, and if you're in the market for new headphones, you'll want to pick these up ASAP for Prime Day before they go out of stock.