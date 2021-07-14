According to complaints from affected users on Samsung's Community forum , Reddit , and YouTube, the issue causes the entire display to turn green or white. Most of them say that they began noticing flickering issues a few days before their screens started turning green or white. They also claim that their phones weren't damaged in any way, so the reason behind the issue isn't clear.

The Galaxy S20 , Galaxy S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra were three of the best Android phones of 2020 and are still great options to consider if you don't want to spend over $700 on a new Samsung flagship. Unfortunately, it looks like some owners of the Galaxy S20 series phones are experiencing a severe display issue that basically renders them useless (via Android Police ).

While a moderator on the Samsung Community forum has suggested affected users boot their devices into Safe Mode to solve the issue, it doesn't appear to help at all. A factory reset doesn't make any difference either. If the issue is caused by a software bug, Samsung will likely issue an update with a fix for the Galaxy S20 series phones sometime in the near future.

Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anywhere near as widespread as the touchscreen issues that affected the Galaxy S20 FE when it first launched. Samsung had to roll out multiple software updates to fix the ghost touches and poor responsiveness. Some Galaxy S20 Ultra units were also affected by a green tint issue last year, but the issue was soon fixed with an update. Similar issues were reported by OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners as well.

