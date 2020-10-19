Google's Pixel 5 just launched last week in seven countries, but there are already reports of hardware flaws. Users on forums, and even the folks over at Android Police (via their review unit), have experienced an issue where the display of the newest flagsip Pixel appears to be separated from the metal frame — leaving a gap for dust and other particles to enter.

The photos below come from Google's Pixel Product forums where indivuduals have started complaing about the flaw. One even notes that upon replacing the phone, the new one sent out suffered from the same fault as well.