There is plenty of good tablet deals during Amazon's Prime Day. Still, this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 8" tablet with 64GB of built-in storage is incredible at only $140. Samsung is perennially at the top of the list for some of the best Android tablets, so when we find a great deal on one one of its Galaxy tablets — we have to pass it on to you.
Whether it's killing some time while traveling or just lounging around the house, a good compact tablet is a perfect device to help keep you entertained. That's what you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" tablet. At 8-inches, the display is big enough to enjoy a show or game on for up to 13 hours between charges, yet still a manageable enough size that it can easily slip into a bag without taking up too much space.
Not only will all of your content look great on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A's vibrant display, thanks to its dual speakers, but you'll hear it all in excellent clarity too. When you want to further immerse yourself in the entertainment on your tablet, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack to plug into, or you can go for the upgrade and switch to a excellent pair of wireless headphones.
Whether you are looking for a nice tablet for yourself or someone else, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" is a great option. Just don't forget to pick up a great case to keep it lasting even longer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Snag these great Android smartwatch Prime Day deals before they're gone
During these tough times, you need to take care of yourself and stay connected with others, and there is no better gadget to help you do so than an Android-connected smartwatch. Here are some of the best deals we've found for Prime Day 2021.
Don't miss out on your last chance to get the S21 series at $200+ off
Now's your chance to get one of the very best Android phones, Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, at the cheapest unlocked price we've seen so far.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't be $25 for much longer
For Prime Day 2021, we knew that Amazon was going to offer some discounts on its own devices. What we didn't expect was to see the Fire TV Stick 4K reduced by 50%, making it one of the best streaming devices priced at just $25.
Get your doodle on with the best high-tech drawing tablet
Aching to incorporate freehand lines into your digital creations? Sounds like you need a drawing tablet! We've put together the best models for your perusing pleasure.