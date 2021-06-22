There is plenty of good tablet deals during Amazon's Prime Day . Still, this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 8" tablet with 64GB of built-in storage is incredible at only $140. Samsung is perennially at the top of the list for some of the best Android tablets , so when we find a great deal on one one of its Galaxy tablets — we have to pass it on to you.

The Galaxy Tab A 8" is a great tablet for media consumption and browsing the web. With its excellent battery life, manageable screen size, and 64GB of expandable storage, you'll have all you need to watch your favorite shows on the go.

Whether it's killing some time while traveling or just lounging around the house, a good compact tablet is a perfect device to help keep you entertained. That's what you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" tablet. At 8-inches, the display is big enough to enjoy a show or game on for up to 13 hours between charges, yet still a manageable enough size that it can easily slip into a bag without taking up too much space.

Not only will all of your content look great on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A's vibrant display, thanks to its dual speakers, but you'll hear it all in excellent clarity too. When you want to further immerse yourself in the entertainment on your tablet, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack to plug into, or you can go for the upgrade and switch to a excellent pair of wireless headphones.