Oneplus 8 Pro

One of the Best Android Phones on the market today is almost half-off at OnePlus right now. The OnePlus 8 Pro is almost a year old, but it's still a powerful phone with a competitive price thanks to stacking discounts from OnePlus.

The promo code 8PRO100OFF will give you an extra $100 off the 256GB configuration of 8 Pro, and OnePlus already knocked $300 off the phone on its website. The code appears to be US-only — sorry, international readers — but if you need a new OnePlus phone right now, this is the perfect deal for you.

Great phone, better price

Oneplus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Use promo code 8PRO100OFF at checkout with a valid US shipping address.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is an impressive and well-designed Android smartphone that doesn't upend the traditional OnePlus formula so much as extend it to its logical end — more features, higher price. The OnePlus 9 may be just around the corner, but the savings here might make it worth grabbing 2020's model instead.

You may have mentioned that I said it's the best OnePlus phone to buy right now, and that's because the launch event for the OnePlus 9 is later this month on March 23. Yesterday, OnePlus announced a major upgrade to the OnePlus 9's cameras thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad, and it's a welcome thing to see given that OnePlus nails every other part of the hardware on its phones. It can go toe to toe with titans like the Galaxy S21 Ultra in every category except the camera, where it takes a backseat to Samsung and Google's Pixel line.

Oneplus 8 Pro $100 Off Final TotalSource: Android Central

That said, the camera array on the OnePlus 8 Pro is still pretty good, and you could certainly do worse in the $600 price range. if you can't wait until the end of March or early April for a new phone — which will almost undoubtedly carry a $1000 price tag — grab the OnePlus 8 Pro for almost half off and enjoy that big, beautiful screen, silky smooth software, and that striking Ultramarine Blue color.

