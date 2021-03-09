One of the Best Android Phones on the market today is almost half-off at OnePlus right now. The OnePlus 8 Pro is almost a year old, but it's still a powerful phone with a competitive price thanks to stacking discounts from OnePlus.

The promo code 8PRO100OFF will give you an extra $100 off the 256GB configuration of 8 Pro, and OnePlus already knocked $300 off the phone on its website. The code appears to be US-only — sorry, international readers — but if you need a new OnePlus phone right now, this is the perfect deal for you.