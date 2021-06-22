You've hit up the best Android smartwatch deals for Prime Day and purchased yourself a shiny new smartwatch. Now, it's time to spruce things up with a new watch band to match your style. The ones that come included in the box are nice, but you're limited to just one, and it usually depends on the type of smartwatch you get. For example, buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and you'll get a silicone strap which is ideal for fitness, but get a Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, and you'll get a metal strap for more casual users.
Fortunately, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on watch bands, and we've sifted through some of the best ones for you. Unless you're using an Apple Watch or Fitbit smartwatch, most of the best Android smartwatches use standard 20mm or 22mm band sizes, making it easy to swap out for a new one.
Best metal watch bands
A metal watch band is the best way to get that classic watch look. They're not ideal for more active users who want to use their Android smartwatches for fitness purposes, but they're great for a night out on the town or for heading into the office. Here are some great metal watch bands that we found with great Prime Day discounts.
Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel Mesh Strap (18-22mm) | 20% off at Amazon
The Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless mesh strap features a mesh design available in two colors and three sizes. The band is easily adjustable, and the material feels incredibly comfortable.
Valkit Stainless Steel Bands (20-22mm) | 20% off at Amazon
With this Valkit deal, you're getting two metal watch bands for the price of one. They come in either 20mm or 22mm sizes, several colors, and you get a classic strap and a mesh strap.
Kartice Stainless Steel Strap (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon
This Kartice band is perfect for smartwatch owners with larger watch cases like the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3. The links are adjustable, and the strap comes in several different colors to match any occasion.
Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel Strap (16-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon
The Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel watch band features a classic metal strap design with several colors and sizes to choose from, so no matter what smartwatch you own, you'll find one that fits just right.
Best silicone watch bands
Silicon bands are ideal for smartwatch owners with more active lifestyles. The material is water-resistant so that it will last longer through rain, swimming, and sweat. It's also lighter and more comfortable than a metal strap would be, especially when going out on runs. So if you're a fitness enthusiast, a silicone strap is likely for you.
Ritche Silicone Watch Bands (18-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon
Ritche makes stylish, high-quality watch bands and the silicone straps are no different. They come in many colors, sizes and should add some extra flair to your workouts.
Lerobo Silicone Watch Band (20mm) | 20% off at Amazon
If you own the best Android smartwatch around, you're gonna want a great band to go with it. The Lerobo Silicone band features breathable airholes to add some comfort to your wrist while you workout. And these straps are very affordable, even without the Prime Day discounts!
Fullmosa Silicone Band (18-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon
If you wanna go for a more subdued look, the Fullmosa Silicone Band might be a great fit thanks to its size and color selection. In addition, many of the bands are two-tone, which makes for a great effect.
Best leather/fabric watch bands
Leather bands are perhaps the most comfortable watch bands you can buy but often lack water resistance. Fortunately, some feature silicone on the underside for better protection against sweat, making them quite versatile. Nylon is also a great option if you're looking for more sporty fabric options. Here are some leather and fabric bands that we think might tickle your fancy for any occasion.
Wonlex Leather Watch Band (20mm) | Up to 50% off at Amazon
What's great about the Wonlex band is that it features a leather exterior and silicone interior, making it perfect for those who live a more versatile lifestyle and watch their watch to match.
Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon
Ritche's quality watch bands extend to its leather straps thanks to the use of "top grain cowhide leather" and a matte lining on the bottom for a more comfortable and breathable wear.
Olytop Nylon Sport Strap (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon
These nylon bands are perfect for more outdoorsy types. Not only that, but they come in a back of two and with several different color options. Prime Day gets you 20% off, and you can clip a coupon for an extra 15% off at checkout.
Wanme Nylon Watch Band (20mm) | 20% off at Amazon
These Wanme straps feature an easy-to-use loop design for quick adjustments. In addition, the material is tightly woven, lightweight, waterproof, and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for smartwatch owners on the go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hurry up to see the remaining deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
Right now is the best time to grab these last-minute Chromebook deals
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
Listen up! These Prime Day wireless earbud deals won't last much longer
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.