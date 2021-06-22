Fortunately, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on watch bands, and we've sifted through some of the best ones for you. Unless you're using an Apple Watch or Fitbit smartwatch, most of the best Android smartwatches use standard 20mm or 22mm band sizes, making it easy to swap out for a new one.

You've hit up the best Android smartwatch deals for Prime Day and purchased yourself a shiny new smartwatch. Now, it's time to spruce things up with a new watch band to match your style. The ones that come included in the box are nice, but you're limited to just one, and it usually depends on the type of smartwatch you get. For example, buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 , and you'll get a silicone strap which is ideal for fitness, but get a Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium , and you'll get a metal strap for more casual users.

The Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel watch band features a classic metal strap design with several colors and sizes to choose from, so no matter what smartwatch you own, you'll find one that fits just right.

Best metal watch bands

A metal watch band is the best way to get that classic watch look. They're not ideal for more active users who want to use their Android smartwatches for fitness purposes, but they're great for a night out on the town or for heading into the office. Here are some great metal watch bands that we found with great Prime Day discounts.

Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel Mesh Strap (18-22mm) | 20% off at Amazon The Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless mesh strap features a mesh design available in two colors and three sizes. The band is easily adjustable, and the material feels incredibly comfortable. From $11.16 at Amazon Valkit Stainless Steel Bands (20-22mm) | 20% off at Amazon With this Valkit deal, you're getting two metal watch bands for the price of one. They come in either 20mm or 22mm sizes, several colors, and you get a classic strap and a mesh strap. From $15.18 at Amazon Kartice Stainless Steel Strap (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon This Kartice band is perfect for smartwatch owners with larger watch cases like the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3. The links are adjustable, and the strap comes in several different colors to match any occasion. From $11.19 at Amazon Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel Strap (16-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon The Fullmosa Quick-Release Stainless Steel watch band features a classic metal strap design with several colors and sizes to choose from, so no matter what smartwatch you own, you'll find one that fits just right. From $14.39 at Amazon

Best silicone watch bands

Silicon bands are ideal for smartwatch owners with more active lifestyles. The material is water-resistant so that it will last longer through rain, swimming, and sweat. It's also lighter and more comfortable than a metal strap would be, especially when going out on runs. So if you're a fitness enthusiast, a silicone strap is likely for you.

Ritche Silicone Watch Bands (18-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon Ritche makes stylish, high-quality watch bands and the silicone straps are no different. They come in many colors, sizes and should add some extra flair to your workouts. From $17.59 at Amazon Lerobo Silicone Watch Band (20mm) | 20% off at Amazon If you own the best Android smartwatch around, you're gonna want a great band to go with it. The Lerobo Silicone band features breathable airholes to add some comfort to your wrist while you workout. And these straps are very affordable, even without the Prime Day discounts! From $5.27 at Amazon Fullmosa Silicone Band (18-24mm) | 20% off at Amazon If you wanna go for a more subdued look, the Fullmosa Silicone Band might be a great fit thanks to its size and color selection. In addition, many of the bands are two-tone, which makes for a great effect. From $9.51 at Amazon

Best leather/fabric watch bands

Leather bands are perhaps the most comfortable watch bands you can buy but often lack water resistance. Fortunately, some feature silicone on the underside for better protection against sweat, making them quite versatile. Nylon is also a great option if you're looking for more sporty fabric options. Here are some leather and fabric bands that we think might tickle your fancy for any occasion.

Wonlex Leather Watch Band (20mm) | Up to 50% off at Amazon What's great about the Wonlex band is that it features a leather exterior and silicone interior, making it perfect for those who live a more versatile lifestyle and watch their watch to match. $8 at Amazon Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon Ritche's quality watch bands extend to its leather straps thanks to the use of "top grain cowhide leather" and a matte lining on the bottom for a more comfortable and breathable wear. From $17.59 at Amazon Olytop Nylon Sport Strap (22mm) | 20% off at Amazon These nylon bands are perfect for more outdoorsy types. Not only that, but they come in a back of two and with several different color options. Prime Day gets you 20% off, and you can clip a coupon for an extra 15% off at checkout. From $13.34 at Amazon Wanme Nylon Watch Band (20mm) | 20% off at Amazon These Wanme straps feature an easy-to-use loop design for quick adjustments. In addition, the material is tightly woven, lightweight, waterproof, and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for smartwatch owners on the go. From $8.79 at Amazon